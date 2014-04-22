All The Answers And Open Questions From The ‘Archer’ Season 5 Finale

Archer Season 5 has been the most serialized of any Archer season, so the “Arrivals/Departures” finale in turn had more of a bookend feel than any of its finale predecessors. It relied less on gags and guest stars (although Christian Slater vagina critiques are always welcome) and more on giving us answers to some of the big questions.
With that in mind I’m going to forgo the usual format today and instead rundown all the questions we now have answers to, as well as the open question going into next season’s de-boot. Chet’s GIFs as always are here to fill the void. Spoilers ahead.
Things We Know:
- Malory and the CIA were in cahoots to sell cocaine all along. Typical annual budget stuff.
- Unless there was some memory sharing element to the Clone Bone I’m not aware of, the Krieger left standing is our Krieger.
- “Damn dog” and the slap gag should join the long-term running jokes arsenal.
- “That wasn’t a brain chip, that was just the sticker off the backpack of a little Lego spaceman.”
- Also, Cheryl is still sometimes Carol, which I appreciate.
- Most everyone “had black guy.”
- Ray and Christian Slater do not have the romantic chemistry we were all hoping for.
- Archer didn’t know about the CIA arrangement.
- “All the other stuff aside, physically you’re an amazing human being.” — Lana see Archer’s better qualities.
- And oh yeah, he’s the dad! And not just because he’s confused and just came out of a coma!
Open Questions:
- Will ISIS going back to being ISIS?
- Will Pam go back to pre-cocaine Pam?
- Will Cheryl revert back or treat Cherlene like a superhero alter ego?
- What happens to the nerve gas?
- Will Ray ever find someone?
- What if that’s not our Krieger?
- Will Archer only refer to the baby as “Baby!”?
- What is Christian Slater’s deal?
- Most important of all: “Hey, is your dad still big into tapas?”
Seriously though, I NEED ANSWERS about the tapas. This was pretty much me all night thinking about that conversation.
Check out all of Chet’s GIFs here. Looking forward to baseless speculation in the thread.
Season 5 was a disaster. If Malory Archer was forced to watch it she would call the writers “feckless wonders who were too busy trying to find their own balls to write an episode.” Vice contained less actual vice than a typical archer episode. Action driven plots were replaced with long endless dialogue of the characters complaining to one another and not a whole lot ended up happening. Also many great opportunities were lost. The Hells Angels came mysterious and then went in less than five minutes, the seedy underworld of the country music industry was never explored and not a single scarface reference. Not a one. I mean, not a single scarface reference in a season devoted to selling cocaine? Have these writers ever even done a line? Grow a pair.
I wanted to scream “Outlaw sysadmin!” during a meeting at work, because it was the perfect way to characterize something that happened, but no one else in the meeting are regular “Archer” watchers and it would have been wasted.
So if the baby has Archer’s last name, her initials would be A.A. If she had both Lana and Archer’s last names, she’d be A.K.A. If she only had Lana’s last name, then it’s A.K. All deserving initials of a spy baby. I wonder if Cheryl will revert to Cherlene in times of crisis and yell out, “Outlaw Country!” while nearly emptying a whole clip into the ceiling, just because.
au·ber·gine: chiefly British : eggplant
[en.wikipedia.org]
Abbiejean. Really?
Whoops…..look above you.
Back from mini-vacay to discover that for the 2nd week-in-a-row my DVR stopped before the actual episode ended. Unacceptable.
I’ve lived in Georgia. 30 minutes is the same there. Clean that shit up, Floyd County.
My most important question to take away from all this is whether or not Cyril is still the in-exile dictator. I don’t recall the ex-Mrs. Presidente formally taking command from him, or the power in any other way being transferred, soooooo….
Wait, that’s kind of messed up. Lana basically forced Archer into fatherhood. If the roles were reversed Archer would be right up there with Jamie Lannister as TV’s most handsome sexual predators.
Actually, all the burden’s on Lana, legally speaking. Archer could just walk away. He won’t, but he could.
Did anyone one else catch Cyril giving the First Blood monologue?
Totally caught that one.
Can ISIS really be ISIS without Brett around to occasionally get accidentally shot?
I took the whole pilots bit as the one pilot is gay and was at a restaurant with his (older) date and his co-pilot ran into them and assumed it was his dad.
And he’s in to tapping dat ass.
Am I the only one a little disappointed Ray didn’t get re-paralyzed at the end of this episode?
I agree, “damn, dog” needs to stick around a while. Slap gag can be used every once in a while, it has its merits.
It’s approps.
I still don’t believe that is our Krieger. I’ll need to spend one afternoon watching the last 4 episodes.
that what i’ve been wondering as well. I do remember that he was the only one to lose his tie during the clone scuffle; and when he hooked back up with the isis team, the surviving krieger was putting on a tie. …
The whole tapas gag killed me. “Huh? Oh that wasn’t my dad.”
So has anyone gone back to screengrab the ‘implant’ and compare it to the sticker on a Lego Spaceman yet?
[www.imagebam.com]
Legitimately touched by the ending. Like someone said before, I was definitely expecting archer to snap out of his “coma” and make a comment about the name. Great season, but I also can’t wait for it to go back to ISIS
How about Archer, despite being a licensed dula, refusing to look at Lana’s vagina because “there’s about a 100% chance that we’ll be having sex in the future…”
Beer was spit at that point.
I don’t think I’d ever heard the word “quadroon” on TV before, and then last night I heard it twice within the span of an hour on two different cartoon shows on two different networks.
Also, I feel like they missed an opportunity at the end of the episode. I fully expected them to have Archer say, “Wait… seriously, Abigene?” and then finish it with Lana glaring at him.
Technically, if Lana is a quadroon (Jesus, I hate using these terms at all), and Archer, who is white, is Abigene’s father, then Abigene is an octoroon; she cannot also be a quadroon.
Shit, I actually watched that episode not too long ago. And that’s such a great line. Pretty disappointed in myself for forgetting that.
Diversity Hire.
“You’re black-ish.”
“ISH?”
“Well what’s the word for it, Lana? You freaked out when I said ‘Quadroon.'”
First season I believe (when we were just fun-loving kids trying to find our way in this rough and tumble world).
Archer has now made me feel the full gamut of emotions throughout its run. I love it.
Abbiejean… Aubergine. That cant be a coincidence.
“There’s not enough liquor and therapy in the world to undo that.”
Indeed. I really think the baby’s name is now aubergine.
The slapping bit is probably my favorite new gag. I feel like slapping some of the characters from time to time.
What happened to Woodhouse? Did I miss something or was he not mentioned at all.
He’s still stuck in the pool at Tunt manor.
Yeah, completely lost… Kinda disappointing.
Brett Bunson died for nothing? Archer could have had so many more years to ‘accidentally’ shoot him.
Bionic Brett would have just about as much to go after Archer for as Bionic Barry.
Bionic Brett was brought up during Lucky “Krieger” Yates’s AMA.
Brett Bunson died for our sins, and don’t you forget it/
I hope next season explores the infinite possibilities of Sterling Archer, Licensed Dula.
I hope the wee baby Seamus returns next season so they can have a baby fight.
I can totally see the slap-fight gag translated into a baby battle.
Great ending to the season.
Can’t wait for them to be back at ISIS though…
Wasn’t part of the deal with the FBI dude that ISIS would be remodeled completely?
That was indeed part of the deal. I believe the deal was closed when Mallory cocked the pistol.
so was his zoning out and having his ears ringing part of his tinnitus or part of him possibly being autistic
Thanks for pointing out the obvious, dissident. Sometimes I forget some people need special assistance.
I thought it was tinnitus at first but then when he came back and kept asking about being in a coma it seemed that hysterical-deafness was the more likely culprit. Good call dissident.
MALP! MALP!
That is brilliant, dissident, though I have been trained to wait for tinnitus jokes by this show.
I mean, it may have been the funniest part of the episode.
Have to agree with dissident.
Neither. I thought it was very clearly Archer’s brain basically stroking out after realizing what Lana was starting to tell him.
Some are saying this was a gag referencing shows that go “psych everything on this season was a dream”
I was waiting for tinnitus to be the joke at the end of that sequence.