All The ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Quotes You Should Still Be Using In Everyday Conversation

We’ve given you the Simpsons Seinfeld , and Arrested Development quotes you should be using in everyday conversation, and now it’s time for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia edition. So grab a stool at the nearest dive bar, and recite these aloud with your friends. Without further adieu, we give you the It’s Always Sunny quotes you should be using in everyday conversation.

“Wild Card!” — Charlie

Everyday use: When your friends don’t see it coming.

“I will eat your babies, b*tch.” — Dee

Everyday use: When you need to be intimidating.

“I browned out that evening.” — Mac

Everyday use: When last night is a little hazy.

“Cat in the wall. Now you’re talking my language.” — Charlie

Everyday use: When you’re the only person for the job.

“I’m loving this canned-wine thing.” — Dennis

http://vimeo.com/70087191

Everyday use: When your friend’s bad idea suddenly makes sense.

“I eat stickers all the time, dude.” — Charlie

Everyday use: When someone questions your eating habits.

“Rum ham! Rum ham!” — Frank

Everyday use: When you just gotta have your favorite drink/food.

“Salt the snail!” — Charlie

Everyday use: When you just can’t even.

“That’s why we call it ‘Charlie work'” — Dennis

Everyday use: When you need to sweeten someone to the deal.

“I’m not fat. I’m cultivating mass.” — Fat Mac

Everyday use: When you’re justifying dessert.