All The ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Quotes You Should Still Be Using In Everyday Conversation

“Wild Card!” — Charlie
Everyday use: When your friends don’t see it coming.
“I will eat your babies, b*tch.” — Dee
Everyday use: When you need to be intimidating.
“I browned out that evening.” — Mac
Everyday use: When last night is a little hazy.
“Cat in the wall. Now you’re talking my language.” — Charlie
Everyday use: When you’re the only person for the job.
“I’m loving this canned-wine thing.” — Dennis
Everyday use: When your friend’s bad idea suddenly makes sense.
“I eat stickers all the time, dude.” — Charlie
Everyday use: When someone questions your eating habits.
“Rum ham! Rum ham!” — Frank
Everyday use: When you just gotta have your favorite drink/food.
“Salt the snail!” — Charlie
Everyday use: When you just can’t even.
“That’s why we call it ‘Charlie work'” — Dennis
Everyday use: When you need to sweeten someone to the deal.
“I’m not fat. I’m cultivating mass.” — Fat Mac
Everyday use: When you’re justifying dessert.
So I think this goes without saying but, one missing here: “Because of the implication”
No…you’re not….you’re obviously not understanding what I’m saying
This got really dark, dude!
“Well, don’t you look at me like that. You certainly wouldn’t be in any danger.”
Yeah, I was going to start weeping if this hadn’t been at least brought up
I use the implication bit on at least a bi weekly basis. Possibly the most Dennis thing ever.
“We’ll come back for you!”
Everyday use: When you’re leaving someone behind and won’t come back for them.
“I dropped my massive condom that I use for my magnum dong.”
“I did an ocular assessment of the situation garnered that he was not a security risk” or “I did an occular patdown” are excellent choices.
This!^
“Cats don’t abide by the laws of nature, Dee. You don’t know shit about cats.”
Accurate for cat owners everywhere.
“It’s a seizure of strength”
Everytime I’m at the gym
I haven’t even begun to peak. And when I do peak, you’ll know. I’m going to peak so hard, that everybody in Philadelphia will feel it
“Whose face are we rubbing this in?”
“Who is this against? Who is this versus? Who are we doing this AT?”
“What he’s talking about is really stupid but I don’t know enough about stars to dispute it”.
“Go ahead and pop that shirt off, and we’ll start punching.”
I also enjoy calling people smarter than me “stupid science bitches.”
Also challenging people to “try and move me bro!”
Been sleeping on IASIP, have not seen a single episode… and now that I’ve seen this article and watched the clips, I really hate myself for not watching it.
Must binge watch on Netflix.
Jabroni
How….just….how is this a thing?
This list (though epic) is severely lacking in Artemis:
“Its time to take off my bra and blast my nips.”
“Name’s Artemis. I have a bleached asshole.”
“Did he send you any dick pics, cause it could be a mess down there.”
“Cannibalism? Racism? Dude that’s not for us…those decisions are better left to the suits in Washington. We’re just here to eat some dude.”
“All right, later dudes. S you in your A’s, don’t wear a C, and J all over your B’s.”
“I don’t know, I think it’s some Dago word.”
Everyday use: When you’re not sure what a word means.
Oh dude, you should see him feast. He’s like a mantis. It’s amazing.
Shut up, shut up, shut up!
Oh my god I don’t care!
WTF? where the hell is my fave…. “JABRONI”?
[youtu.be]
“I passed out at the park the other day, and a couple of kids wrote ‘wash me’ in the filth on my vagina.” Now, that’s one for every day use, no doubt.
“That’s too much glue for you.”
When your friend unsuccessfully tries to keep up with the crowd.
How about “oh goddammit” and “your illiteracy has screwed us once again”
God dammit Frank! Eating your drinks? That’s genius.
Without further “adieu”. Is my favorite so far.
That doesn’t sound right, but I don’t know enough about stars to dispute him.
Scientist: Is this wolf hair?
Frank: Also inconclusive
Or
Ohhhh Yeah! Let’s chop cats! Lets chop cats!
Great one. I use “let’s chop cats” literally whenever I get excited about something.
I like this better than the actual entries. See, Stephen, you have to at least try to be a little creative.
“Later boners”
Always.
But what about “I will slap the face off your face” from The Nightman Cometh?
“Ooh! That’s good! Call me that from now on. Mantis…”
Did you fuck my Mom Santa?
“Bro, I think I can handle my sedatives”
When someone thinks you are too high.
“CAROL?!?”
Pepe Silvia?
I think you forgot…
“Denim chicken?”
Dont get your panties in an uproar Uproxx, but you forgot the best line.
“Bird law is not governed by reason in this country.” -any time some points towards a law as proof when that law is stupid.
“I gotta get to broadway and welfare’s the key”
When I need to finish one stupid task to accomplish the larger one at hand
I Often like to Pop a Shush on people around me…. Ive got the hunger & im feeling it bad…