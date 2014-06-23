Almost Every Single Cast Member Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Has Appeared On ‘Law & Order’

In what is some of the hands down finest internet reporting I’ve ever seen, last week the folks over at Autostraddle complied an article of every cast member of Orange is the New Black who has appeared on Law & Order. And just how many is that, you ask? Fifteen? Sixteen? Hell, even twenty? No, motherf*ckers — thirty-f*cking-three. Thirty-three people from Orange is the New Black have, at some point, appeared on Law & Order. It’s no wonder, as I mentioned yesterday, that I need to keep IMBD open while I do my recaps.
Anyway, here’s a gif wall of ten of them, via this tumblr, but I can’t encourage you enough to go check out Autostraddle’s piece. Also, fun fact about me? Hand to god, I have never seen an episode of Law & Order. Yeah, I don’t know how that’s possible either.
Who is second from the top left?
Healy’s wife, Katja.
holy shit mendez looks completely different without the pornstache.
Someone never watched The Wire. Get him internet!
Wait! BUT I HAVE! I just… come on guys, stop looking at me like that… I’m sorry…
hasn’t everyone been in law and order? every episode needs at least 1 murderer, at least 1 victim, at least 1 grieving relative, and 5 red herrings and the sources that lead to them… multiply that by the number of episodes and number of spinoffs, it’s probably harder to list actors/actresses that weren’t in law and order…
The top billed actor is usually the killer.
They also bring back actors to play different roles. During USA marathons, I’ve seen old rapists/murderers get cast again as ADA’s. It’s amusing.
So Stacy doesn’t watch tv and just looks at popular websites. How does she have a job?
Well, we clicked the link, didn’t we? $$
Mendez played one of THE MOST jacked up characters on the show.
You should change the title of this article to “Almost Every Single Actor in the History of the World Has Appeared on L&O.”
Change this to “Every single actor has appeared on Law and Order, no one surprised”
I think every American and Canadian Actor working today has at least been asked to appear on a Law and Order show.
Pornstache looks like a mixture of Christian Bale/Rust Cohle in that .gif.
I’ve somehow never seen an episode of Law & Order, either. I caught maybe 10 minutes of it once on a muted TV at the gym. I made up my own dialogue in my head.
The marathons won’t stop until EVERYONE has seen one.
Couldn’t have anything to do with the fact that the casting director was the assistant casting director for Law & Order. [www.imdb.com]
HOLY FUCK IT MAKES NO SENSE IT MUST BE THE GODDAMN ILLUMINATI TRYING TO TAKE OVER OUR MINDS WITH CHEMTRAILS
There’s a similar thing in the UK, almost every British actor has been on Casualty.