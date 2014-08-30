Amazon Is Reportedly Bringing Back ‘The Tick’ With Patrick Warburton

08.30.14 33 Comments
There’s no such thing as a series finale anymore. No matter how obscure, no matter how unnecessary, all it takes is decent Nick at Nite rerun ratings for someone to decide, “What the world needs is Stavros.” At least Full House ran for eight successful seasons, unlike the late, great The Tick, which Fox cancelled after only nine episodes in 2001-2002. But now it’s being revived on Amazon, with Patrick Warburton donning the familiar blue costume, because $$$uperheroes are so in right now.

Warburton recently inked a deal with Amazon and Sony to reprise his role, with [comic book Ben] Edlund producing and writing, according to the source. (Via)

No word on whether Nestor Carbonell’s Guyliner is available. Anyway, next stop on the revival express train: Andy Richter Controls the Universe (I hope). The world needs a puppy suit now more than ever.

