Amazon Is Reportedly Bringing Back ‘The Tick’ With Patrick Warburton

There’s no such thing as a series finale anymore. No matter how obscure, no matter how unnecessary, all it takes is decent Nick at Nite rerun ratings for someone to decide, “What the world needs is Stavros.” At least Full House ran for eight successful seasons, unlike the late, great The Tick, which Fox cancelled after only nine episodes in 2001-2002. But now it’s being revived on Amazon, with Patrick Warburton donning the familiar blue costume, because $$$uperheroes are so in right now.
Warburton recently inked a deal with Amazon and Sony to reprise his role, with [comic book Ben] Edlund producing and writing, according to the source. (Via)
No word on whether Nestor Carbonell’s Guyliner is available. Anyway, next stop on the revival express train: Andy Richter Controls the Universe (I hope). The world needs a puppy suit now more than ever.
This is still in my Netflix list. Fucking love it.
Spoooooonnnnnn!!!!!!!
At first I didn’t think this made any sense and then I realized the animated series was from 1994, continuing the steadfast and never-changing 20-year cycle of nostalgia.
1995 was a pretty soft year for pop culture, so 2015 is going to suck.
Where was Exosquad last year? :(
Can we get a Clone High season 2?
I’ve been waiting for more Clone High for years! I hope, someday, it happens. I gotta know what happens after they all get frozen at the prom.
Exactly what I was coming in to say… Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat
The cartoon was hilarious, but I don’t know a single person that watched the live action one. BRING BACK THE CARTOON
Also someone bring back Get A Life for fucks sakes.
Agreed – the cartoon was way better than the live action.
Although I did love the fact that the dudes name is Bat Manuel…
The live-action series is actually not bad, but the cartoon is pure genius.
The live action version came and went so quick that it was quickly forgotten.
I love this show. The thought of new Tick episodes with the same cast is amazing. When I got the series on DVD, i showed it to everyone i know. Nobody liked it. It made me sad. Kind of like ‘That’s My Bush.’
At least someone out there likes it.
I didn’t like it when it aired (big fan of the comics and the cartoon, so I was kind of annoyed at changing Die Fledermaus and American Maid) but I binged it on Hulu a while ago and punched myself for being an idiot the first time around. Ron Perlman and Kurt Fuller were my two favorite guest stars.
Yes, the Ron Perlman episode was easily the best.
Spoon!!!!!!
I’d prefer the cartoon be revived, of course, but I’ve heard good things from good people about the live action version as well, so I’m happy about this anyway. Bought it on DVD a while back but haven’t looked at it yet.
i’m hearing rumors that hulu is going to bring back ‘Step by Step’ .
I hear those rumors everyday by day.
I am ok with more of Christine Larkin on tv
Java Devil, you are my bitch!
Yes! I am in!
I don’t know. No one watched this when it was on Fox, why the hell would anyone watch it on Amazon? Amazon isn’t Netflix, their original content isn’t exactly setting the world on fire. And they did just drop a billion for twtich.tv
FUCK YES.
Well that’s completely out of left field but delightful news if it is true.
I still have a go-to quote from the original live action series. In reply to ‘No offence.’ ‘None comprehended.’ I even do it in Warburtons voice. Cracks me up eveytime but nobody gets the reference except my wife.
Weird fun fact: Nestor actually has two rows of eyelashes on each lid (possibly in addition to?) much Guyliner. Elizabeth Taylor is another example of this.
It only ran long enough for someone to realize it was good so they killed it.
Y’know who I want to see in it? Sewer Urchin, Paul the Samurai, and Barry. And Chainsaw Vigilante.
And Oedipus because it would be amazing to have an Elektra parody that’s easier to watch than her actual movie.
And The Midnight Bomber What Bombs at Midnight.
Due to budget constraints, it could never be as wild as the cartoon, BUT the dialogue could more than make up for it!! Find writers that are excellent with dialogue, and throw in lots of cameos!! Chairface Chippendale! Easilt could be Sir Ian McKellan or Patrick Stewart… or many others!
Batmanuel!