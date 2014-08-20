AMC Makes The Most Baffling Programming Decision Since Airing ‘Small Town Security’ After ‘Breaking Bad’

Last year, after AMC’s much hyped Low Winter Sun bit the ratings dust in dramatic fashion, the network was smart enough to let that series go. It was a lost cause. Earlier this year, however, they renewed TURИ and renamed it TURN: Washington’s Spies, despite mediocre ratings and mixed reviews, in part because that drama gained steam near the end of the first season, ending with around 1.6 million viewers (a not bad number). But now they’ve done the unthinkable: They’ve renewed Halt and Catch Fire.
WHAT? WHY?
Well, here’s a couple of reasons.
First of all, it wasn’t because of ratings. The series ended with the lowest ratings in AMC’s original dramatic programming history. Worse even than Low Winter Sun, and there was zero momentum going into the finale, which was seen by a measly 550,000 people. It also wasn’t because of positive reviews because the series was mostly dismissed by critics from the beginning, and the few of us that stuck with it, were very harsh (while a couple of contrarians defended it for suspect reasons). In fact, Lee Pace’s character, Joe, was singled out as one of the worst kinds of characters on TV.
But here’s why AMC probably decided to keep the series anyway: Lee Pace and Scoot McNairy. Lee Pace is still a very popular actor (at least with the AMC demographic), and his turn in Guardians of the Galaxy is only going to make him more popular. Plus, the other male lead, Scott McNairy, will be in Batman vs. Superman, so he’s likely to be more high profile an actor going ahead, as well. Kerry Bishe and Toby Huss are legitimately good, talented actors, who were simply saddled with bad writing and some seriously terrible storylines in the first season. (Mackenzie Davis, god bless her, is just not very good).
More importantly, however, is the fact that AMC needs original programming right now. They’re losing Mad Men next year. They lost Breaking Bad. Low Winter Sun didn’t work out. And while they have ordered six pilots for next year (plus Better Call Saul, and including Seth Rogen’s Preacher adaptation), there are still huge gaps in their schedule. For instance, right now, the network is not running any original dramas except for Saturday night’s Hell on Wheels and won’t until The Walking Dead returns. And then there’s nothing else until Better Call Saul is paired with The Walking Dead in the winter. At this point, AMC is looking at a Billy Corgan wrestling reality show, and an All-Star Celebrity Bowling show. That’s not the AMC we love.
Basically, the network needs more filler, and Halt and Catch Fire is a reasonably priced filler series that will bridge the gap for the network between their more high-profile series. Unfortunately, it’s also a terrible series, and unless the network can reboot it (with new writers), it’s not likely to get much better, and I don’t know many people willing to give it another shot.
On the bright side, it’s still tops on my list of worst TV scenes of 2014.
I kinda suspected when amc kept tweeting and promoting this show after it ended and a bunch of articles came out about “how halt and catch fire is actually good, no seriously, you just don’t get it man”
Actually it was because of ratings. The show nearly doubled its viewership with live + 7 numbers and came in well over LWS. I’m sure the marketability of two guys who are or will be in superhero movies played a factor too. I stopped watching halfway through the season but more because Sundays were getting ridiculous and I had no time for it. But I’m sure it can’t be as bad as uproxx suggested. Others I’ve talked to who stuck with it seemed to enjoy it.
It’s definitely not as bad as this post makes it seem. It has some SERIOUS problems (and I completely hated the finale), but the 3 episodes leading up to the finale were actually quite good. I think the writers will spend a lot of time evaluating what worked and what didn’t during the hiatus, and hopefully completely drop certain aspects of the show and character traits (cause Joe can seriously be the WORST, and that’s not how you endear an anti-hero to your audience, if that’s what they were going for).
I’m definitely glad for the renewal. Lee Pace on my TV screen is never going to be a complete waste.
Not sure why anyone looks at anything other than +7 numbers anymore. I don’t remember the last time I watched anything in real time.
Because when you watch something time shifted, you fast forward all the commercials. The point of tv is to sell advertising time.
@viss1 me neither. I live off my DVR
@Doctor Professor that’s not true anymore. Every show has product placements be now and the networks have figured out other ways to monetize their shows like on demand. Are same night numbers still important? Sure, but if any network knows that overnights are not the be all end all of a show’s success. I’m not trying to compare the quality but do you think Breaking Bad and Mad Men would be as popular or even on as long as they were if AMC only looked at live ratings? FX for example doesn’t even report live + same day anymore
I had a feeling it was gonna get renewed, don’t know why. So I’m semi glad I stuck with it.
Though they need to dump the dudes and just focus on the hot broads next season. Oh, and change the premise from computers to girls eating each other out.
Halt and Munch Fire Crotch.
@Flex Tidwell you sir are a cunning linguist. I hope there’s a lot of that in the show next season.
AMC got incredibly lucky with Mad Men and Breaking Bad in terms of taking chances on showrunners who had impeccable qualifications but risky concepts, and every series afterwards has been plagued by the same issue: terrible writing and storytelling. For the most part every show has had talented actors and compelling visuals, but the writing’s been ABYSMAL. The only show in recent memory that could’ve salvaged the losing streak was given to the Sundance channel in Rectify. Maybe a lot of the cost-cutting can be traced back to the contentious contract squabbling with both Weiner and Gilligan, but it seems like ever since then the cutbacks have been in the writing department even as AMC used the slogan “Story Matters Here.”
AMC has fallen into the trap that pretty pictures with decent actors are enough to imply quality television, but the viewer who watches prestige primetime shows (uhh, I hate that term, but bear with me) is too sophisticated to stay on when the storytelling is subpar.
That being said fingers crossed for their upcoming series, as more competition is always better and I hope AMC can find a way to keep up with the joneses and thus make everyone else up their game (FX, HBO, Showtime, etc.)
Thebuddha writes about film and television on his industry blog, PrestigePrimetime.com. Follow thebuddha on Twitter and Google+.
I cannot wait for the Preacher adaptation. Cannot. Wait.
I remember hearing that the people who green lighted Breaking Bad and Mad Men left AMC before the green lighting of pretty much all the original content that’s come from AMC since.
Well I guess I’m glad I stuck with it? I dunno it got decent near the end but the finale was really meh. And I want to kick Cameron in the cunt.
Dustin has shitty taste. This is well-documented. Halt & Catch Fire was significantly better than he’s always made it out to be, It ran up against GoT most weeks and still managed to be one of the most time-shifted shows of the season. It’s faired well enough on both Metacritic (69) and RT (79). Those aren’t household numbers, but they are definitely positive. It was well-acted and continued to pick up steam in terms of story-telling all season.
I like it.
Dude, let it go. Your hard on for hating this show has gotten almost unhealthy. Is it as good as Breaking Bad? Not even close, is it as bad as True Blood? Nope. It’s not insultingly bad, it’s entertaining, and I think that’s what TV is supposed to be. Man, I bet you hate Road House too.
Word. There’s probably 50 shows that rightfully deserve hatred, whether it’s for poor acting, writers that treat their audience like children, or scumbag reality shows. Halt & Catch Fire is most definitely NOT one of those shows.
virnomine said mostly Everything I was thinking. When you hate a show you HATE a show, ok we get it. When you Hype something you overhype it TO DEATH. (I predict 2 days from now you will have a story called “ok enough with the ice bucket challenge, we get it already”
And yes, by the way, I do like this show. You cant say the Leftovers is any better, which also moves at a snails pace. Nothing seems to happen on that show either. TV opinions are like anus’s, everyones got 1 :)
When does Rubicon get a season 2? Yeah, I was the guy watching it.
I like Celebrity bowling.
Big Ern was fantastic last week!!
As long as Bishe, Davis and Bianca Malinowski (the secretary) is on it I’ll keep watching it. It’s not that bad a show.
You mean AMC can’t survive on Fourth & Long, Freakshow, Comic Book Men and Chris Hardwick?
I actually liked the show and I am looking forward to another season. Could it be better though? Yes.
From the beginning I wasn’t sure why I was watching it, but then I thought it got more interesting after I decided Joe was a sociopath or something.
I really didn’t like the last 5 minutes of the season finale when Joe decided to burn everything and go backpacking. Other than that I enjoyed it and its portrayal of computers on television wasn’t offensive. It getting renewed amuses me more because of how much Dustin inexplicably hates the show.
Its not that good, but its not that bad. I honestly can’t stop watching it. The premise is very interesting, its just they are so ham-handed about things, and the dramatic scenes induce a ton of unintentional comedy.
Makes you really appreciate a good show runner like Weiner or Gilligan though.
I’m down with the celebrity bowling, even though I generally don’t watch reality shows. Don’t they have a reality arm wrestling show now? Or is that another network. I know they have that Kevin Smith piece of crap.
Second, Nussy on the finale. Joe backpacking into the mountains was like Dr. David Banner on The Incredible Hulk cica 1979. But overall the show was great. Well written, acted and directed. Go watch Agents of Shield and Arrow, Rowles.
did toby huss get his shins blown off by a chinaman? cuz otherwise i don’t care.
At this rate they’ll have to show movies. Classic ones. I’m thinking, and I’m just spitballing here, American ones.
Zzzz Warming Glow needs to get with the program. This is the best TV news in weeks.
I liked the first couple of episodes, hated the middle, and actually enjoyed the last couple despite their flaws. Although I’m astonished that they renewed it, I’ll be curious enough to see where they go in the new season.
Your Angela Cheng level of pressed feeling against this show is ridiculous. It’s a decent show. Not a revelation, but enjoyable with a good cast. Get over it.