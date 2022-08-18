If you’re looking for a show about sex, complex mother issues, and government conspiracies, look no further than the upcoming American Gigolo TV series reboot! Based on the hit 1980 film starring Richard Gere, the Showtime adaptation is a present-day reimagining of Julian Kaye’s troubled life.

John Bernthal stars as former escort Kaye, who gets released from prison after 15 years due to a wrongful conviction. Kaye must piece together his life post-prison while also trying to find out exactly what happened all those years ago, and who committed the crime he was in jail for.

The latest trailer shows an emotional confrontation with his former lover, government cover-ups, and several shots of Bernthal without a shirt. All in all, it’s a solid look at the series! Here is the official synopsis of the reboot:

American Gigolo, a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, follows Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.

The 10-episode series will begin streaming on September 9th. Check out the trailer above.