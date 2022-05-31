Showtime’s long-awaited reboot of American Gigolo is finally almost here, despite some on-set drama that recently made headlines. The 10-episode adaptation follows Jon Bernthal as male escort Julian Kaye, originally played by Richard Gere in the 1980 film. Kaye is released from prison after a wrongful conviction.

Bernthal, who is known for his role as the Punisher, originally thought he was the “wrong guy” for the show. But by the looks of the trailer, he seems to have figured out how to be the right guy! The cast also includes Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocher, Wayne Brady, and Leland Orser.

Here is the official synopsis:

American Gigolo, a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, follows Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.

There is no release date set yet, though we can assume it will likely drop sometime this year. Check out the trailer above.