Lesbian Porn Aficionado Amy Poehler Might Have Gone On A Date With John Stamos

Amy Poehler is making the rounds today to promote her new book, Yes Please. She dropped by the BuzzFeed offices earlier (now before you get jealous, I know firsthand that she’s VERY aware of UPROXX, so wave and say hello), she’s on Letterman tonight, and this morning, she got personal on The Howard Stern Show, of which she’s a big fan. You can listen to the whole chat below, but one of the highlights was her maybe, maybe not date with John Stamos.

“I can’t believe I’m telling this story, but it’s Howard Stern, so there you go. We worked on a movie [They Came Together]. He did a little bit in a movie that I did and a bunch of us hung out. And then later on he’s like, ‘Let’s go get dinner. And it was fine,” said the former SNL standout, who clarified that she “was separated” at the time. “I remember thinking like, ‘Oh, sh*t. Like, if this is really a date…’ I think I was wearing a Leslie Knope top. I think I was wearing a shirt from work.” (Via)

The Yogurt King and the Waffle Queen would have such (butter)milky babies, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be. She felt like she was out of his league, which is ridiculous, but now she’s dating Nick Kroll, who, unlike Poehler’s dad, might want to listen to the interview.

Stern asked Poehler if she’s ever watched lesbian porn, to which she replied, “Yeah. But that’s not really my thing.” Regarding her taste, she revealed, “It’s not too crazy. I like my porn like my comedy: Done by professionals, women who are at the top of their game. So, I like professional ladies who are enjoying themselves. I’m not an amateur person. I want everybody to look good and be good at their jobs.” When does she watch porn? “Whenever I can,” she joked. “Whenever I find the time. Oh my god! I just remembered my dad’s listening to this! Sorry, dad! I just called him this morning and was like, ‘I’m gonna be on Stern this morning!’ Sh*t! Sorry, dad! Love you, pop!” (Via)

No good has ever come from a daughter telling their dad, “I’m gonna be on Stern.”