An Appeals Court Has Ruled That Most Of Sherlock Holmes Is In The Public Domain

We’ve been kind of flooded with Sherlock Holmes-inspired projects over the past decade or so, from actual takes on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories (BBC’s Sherlock, CBS’s Elementary, the Robert Downey, Jr. Sherlock Holmes movies) to takes inspired by them (House, most notably, and shows like Psych and The Mentalist to a lesser degree), which makes this news pretty interesting: the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld an earlier ruling that most of the Sherlock Holmes canon is in the public domain. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the ins and outs of copyright law, this means that a large part of the Conan Doyle Estate’s intellectual property rights to the character have expired, and you, me, or whoever the hell can start publishing Sherlock Holmes stories without paying them licensing fees. (Fees that, The Hollywood Reporter points out, have been paid until now by the BBC, CBS, and Warner Bros. for the three projects in the first parentheticals.)
But, there are a few limitations. Only the rights to the older work have expired, meaning any more recent changes to the character or story could conceivably be covered. Or, to be more specific (emphasis mine)…
“There are the early Holmes and Watson stories, and the late ones, and features of Holmes and Watson are depicted in the late stories that are not found in the early ones… Only in the late stories for example do we learn that Holmes’s attitude toward dogs has changed—he has grown to like them—and that Watson has been married twice. These additional features, being (we may assume) ‘original’ in the generous sense that the word bears in copyright law, are protected by the unexpired copyrights on the late stories.”
Oh, great.
[throws out screenplay for 221 Barker Street, in which Watson is a twice-married talking beagle who helps Sherlock solve a mysterious jewel heist at Buckingham Palace]
They were gay for each other in the original, right?
Don’t you mean BARKINGHAM Palace?
What does Lester Nygaard have to do with any of this?
That would be interesting. Watson has an identical twin running around Minnesota trying not to get killed by a scarecrow. Holmes goes undercover as a mall santa to investigate. Something something Hobbit.
I take it you never took copyright law. Your idea is actually legit.
Thank goodness it was Judge Posner. Greggggggggg Easterbrook’s equally incompetent boob brother is also a judge on the 7th Cir. If that asshole heard the case he’d probably rule that The Doyle estate can keep the copyright forever and he’d even throw in Benedict Cumberbatch.
Serious Question, and one that Danger can answer in another follow-up article if he’s looking for inspiration – What’s the diff between this decision, and us being able to market Mickey Mouse stuff in a few years? I know that copyrights expire, but was it just up-front Disney payoffs, or did the time for these sorts of copyrights get stretched out over for us Americans?
Please, no “Because Disney’s frozen head is still alive!” jokes. I’m seriously trying to be seriously serious with this serious question. Crap like this is only going to get more complicated as we get older. Hell, Stan Lee is almost 100….
Ongoing material becomes public domain as the material expires, so material becomes public on a rolling basis.
Steamboat Willy will become public domain, and that Mickey can be used by anyone, but this Mickey — [upload.wikimedia.org] — is still locked away for many years.
Additionally, Mickey Mouse’s likeness is trademarked. Trademarks, unlike patents and copyrights, have no expiration dates.
With regard to Marvel, 1941 Captain America becomes public domain first, but they still keep the copyright on subsequent stories and likenesses of Cap, e.g. round shield and modern-day Cap.
