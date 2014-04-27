An ‘Aussie Babe’ Explains What It’s Like To Be Topless On TV’s Highest Rated Sitcom

In Wednesday’s episode of Modern Family, the Dunphy/Prichett gang traveled to frog-plagued Australia, because the show’s been on for five seasons and still hasn’t made a “Down Under” pun? Hijinks ensued, Alex said something smart, Phil said something dumb, Claire did her best “screaming dingo” impression, etc. It was a normal, perfectly fine episode of Modern Family, except set in sunny Australia, not sunny Los Angeles, and, oh yeah, there was a topless “Aussie babe.”
Her name is Marissa Wynne, and she spoke to the Daily Telegraph about playing “quintessential half-naked Australian beach babe” on a show watched by approximately 193 million people.
At first Wynne was simply known as “topless woman” for the episode.
Then her character was given a name — Erica.
“It’s Modern Family, but still I think ‘Erica’ looks nicer on my resume than ‘topless woman’,” Wynne said, with a laugh.
Wynne, who moved to Sydney five years ago from Queensland, admits she was a little nervous baring her flesh for the episode, knowing how many people would eventually be watching.
“It’ll be shown all over the world and it will be shown for years. You know, I see re-runs of this all the time.” (Via)
If you missed it, expect this episode, like every Modern Family episode, to air three times a day on USA.
Is that kid in the still one of the regular cast? Because if so, things have changed since I got bored with the show.
The (nigh obligatory when a show visits Austrailia) dingo/baby joke was one of the most well done I’ve ever seen, they were layering it all through the episode and I didn’t see it coming at all.
Me neither, and it worked perfectly.
It’s basic cable, it’ll never be shown without her bits blurred out, so what’s she worried about people seeing it anyway.
Well there is still hope that more civilized countries(aka pro boobies) countries will show it. I watch regularly German TV and basic cable has no problem with nudity at all during any time of the day
Semi-related question: I used to watch the Spanish channels for no other reason but to watch the hot actresses on the telanovelas. On one episode of some show the gal was wearing a see through shirt, but her nips were blurred out. Had I been watching the very same show in another country, would said nips not have been blurred out?
Got no idea. But I regularly see outright boobs on German TV. At any time. In the morning in the afternoon. Hell they have one of these science/daily programs right before the 8’o clock news and I have like seen them half a dozen times already doing special on saunas with completely naked girls inside
The thing is, this is an American show and it has been produced for ABC, meaning that the way it’s shown there is essentially how it will be sold worldwide. So if there’s no unblurred version (because why have it unblurred if it was never meant to be shown?) then we will never see the boobies, whether they air the show in France, Germany or god knows where.
I mean that in the sense that some shows are being made that way from the start and not just censored after the fact to fit the rating. Such as that the joke will always be that this chick is obviously topless which is conveyed to you by the blurring, but you’ll never get to see her tits.
If you go the other way around, say, with a European show being televised in the US, they might end up censoring certain parts to fit their ratings, but then it’s a modification of the original, whereas this Modern Family episode, pre-censored as it is, IS the original and I simply do not think that the production studio is going to provide a sort of uncensored tape for international syndication. I’m sure the Aussie chick also has a contract as to whether her tits will actually be seen or not.
It’s not basic cable. It’s an over the air broadcast network, which has much more strict rules. I’m honestly a little shocked that they had actual topless girls and not just skin colored bikinis blurred.
Yes, thank you. I can never remember what’s what in the US TV landscape.
That’s why it’s so amusing to me whenever a bare butt on certain shows is pointed out to me as being really unusual or daring.
I don’t know. Vikings seems to be an American show and when they aired I didn’t see any boobs but I found an uncnesored version with them so you never known
That’s an interesting point. I didn’t realize that the Bluray version of “Vikings” actually had more violence and some nudity cut in compared to the TV release.
I suppose there’s always room for different cuts when it comes to the “unrated” DVD/Blurays but I personally see “Modern Family” on a different level than “Vikings”, like it’d simply be uncharacteristic to have nudity, whether on US TV or elsewhere. Since they sell the whole thing as a family friendly sitcom, I’d be surprised if there was like a boob shot included on the Bluray release or somewhere else.
Now I gotta go check out the Vikings Bluray
A tanner, much more fit “Agent Carter.”
I like it!
People still watch ‘Modern Family’?
