A Fascinating Tyrion Lannister Fan Theory To Tide You Over Until ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns

Two preliminary notes:
- This theory has been floating around Game of Thrones bookreader forums for a few years now, but I, a non-bookreader, just stumbled across it for the first time today and found it interesting. A hearty congratulations and a dozen balloons for you if you were already aware of it. This post is for the rest of us, though.
- Spoilers, obviously.
And away we go.
The most popular theory among Game of Thrones fans is “R+L=J,” which we’ve discussed already. The basic gist is as follows: What if Jon Snow isn’t actually Ned Stark’s bastard son, as he (and the audience) has been led to believe, but is instead the son of Lyanna Stark (Ned’s sister) and Rhaegar Targaryen (Daenerys’s brother)? You can find more information on this theory literally anywhere on the Internet. Open up a website. Someone will be discussing it in the comments, at least.
A second, somewhat less popular, somewhat less likely theory involves Tyrion Lannister and whether he too is a secret Targaryen. (“Secret Targaryen” being, of course, both the best possible name for your GoT-themed prog rock band and a great name for a new character if George R.R. Martin decides to start mailing it in halfway through the next book.) It all supposedly stems from an encounter between the Mad King Aerys Targaryen and Tyrion’s mother, Joanna, who died giving birth to him. Here it is laid out neatly in a post from 2010 at TowerOfTheHand:
The theory that King Aerys was Tyrion’s real father goes something like this. Once upon a time, either through coercion, seduction or flat-out rape, Aerys and Joanna Lannister knew one another in the carnal fashion. For this union to result in Tyrion, it would have had to happen during Tywin’s stint as Aerys’ Hand, and thus become a major factor in the deepening bad blood between the two. After his wife became pregnant with the king’s bastard, Tywin, fearing that the child would reveal his being cuckolded by physically taking after the real father, attempted to abort the pregnancy using moon tea, tansy, what have you; some type of contraceptive. This attempt failed to stop the child’s birth, but resulted in his deformity and the death of Joanna. These circumstances were also a major factor in the king choosing Jaime for the kingsguard, Tywin helping to dethrone him, and Tywin’s refusal to name Tyrion heir to Casterly Rock.
The post then goes on to explain the evidence for and against the theory, citing direct passages from the books, which I will now summarize:
EVIDENCE FOR: Tyrion is described as having “hair so blond it seemed white” and “a morbid fascination with dragons,” which are both very Targaryen-y things, I suppose. (And there’s also Tywin’s “You…you are no…no son of mine” dying words, although that could easily be explained as a figurative disowning, seeing as Tyrion just murdered him while he was sitting on the toilet and that kind of thing will upset most dads.)
EVIDENCE AGAINST: Believing this theory means accepting either (a) that Tywin Lannister, Lord of Casterly Rock and all-around ruthless S.O.B., knew his wife had another man’s bastard dwarf son all along and chose to raise it as his own after she died during childbirth, or (b) that only half of the theory is right and Tywin Lannister, the most powerful man in the Seven Kingdoms and knower of almost all things, was totally unaware of his wife’s wanted or unwanted encounter with the Mad King and had no idea Tyrion wasn’t his son. That seems far-fetched until you remember that Tywin had no idea about Jaime and Cersei. The man has a blind spot for his family, apparently.
So, is Tyrion Lannister actually another secret Targaryan? More importantly, is everyone on this show secretly a Targaryen? MAYBE, especially since the post goes on to speculate that Jaime and Cersei could be, too. Hell, you could be a Targaryen at this point and not even know it. Too soon to tell.
No, no no no, this theory is and has always been dumb.
So you saw this on Buzzfeed this morning too?
Yup. Hence the link to their website in the first paragraph. And I tried to present it in a more readable way than their infuriating “word/pic/gif/two words/gif” house style.
Oh wow, I swore I read Dustin Rowles when I saw the word theory in the title.
hell of a write up DG, keep em coming.
Ser Pounce is a Targaryen. I’m starting that rumor now.
That ain’t a rumor.
Tywin’s “You…you are no…no son of mine”
Even though I remember that scene, in reading this Tywin’s voice in my head was replaced with that of a singing Phil Collins.
That’s how I get through the workday… Phil Collins singing all of my emails and Internet readings.
yup
[youtu.be]
That must get expensive, OEC. Do you have him on retainer?
I hate this theory. Its rubbish
It makes perfect sense. The three main characters of the story are Jon, Daenerys and Tyrion, the Three Heads of the Dragon. All three are outsiders; Jon was raised as a bastard, Tyrion is a dwarf and Daenerys is a banished Princess raised on the run in a foreign land. All three’s mother died in/ or because of childbirth. All three were also a third child (Jon of Rhaegar, Daenerys of Rhaella and Tyrion of Joanna)
I doesn’t make perfect sense at all. It’s reaching for something that isn’t there.
The Jon Snow theory makes the most sense. There are so many hints at it that it had to be true
I dunno.. Tyrion and Jamie are described as looking like brothers, and both are described as looking like Lanisters. If Tyrion wasn’t his father’s son he could still look like Jamie, but he wouldn’t look like a Lanister since he’d have no Lanister blood. I think Tywin hates Tyrion because he’s an asshole, not because he was cuckholded.
Joanna was a Lannister. She was Tywin’s first cousin.
“Hell, you could be a Targaryen at this point and not even know it.”
Like a sexier version of The Thing.
I always saw Tywin’s hatred of Tyrion as an extension of Tywin’s hatred of his own father, not because of being a bastard or even the more popular opinion that Tywin hates dwarves (“You are not on trial for being a dwarf). Tywin’s father nearly ruined the Lannisters because he acted in much the same way Tyrion does (albeit without the wit). He whored around (one even stole most of Tywin’s mother’s jewelry, which he did not take well when he went into power), got drunk, and was just generally lazy. Coupled with the fact that Joanna died giving birth (she’s been described as “the best part of Tywin”) to him, and you’d have a prime factor for Tywin to hate Tyrion beyond just him not being his son.
That said, I am genuinely afraid that Tyrion will be a secret Targaryen, and I’m going to hate George RR Martin even more for it.
I always liked this theory, the speculated Jon Snow/Dany hookup at the end of the books seems to Disney for GRRM
Oh but the teenage girl fans will crash fanfiction.net’s servers.
If time is a flat circle, and the prophecy shapes up with Snow and Dany, they’re not going to hook up, Jon Snow is going to kill her.
So the story will begin and end with a brother and sister banging?
[www.reactiongifs.com]
Jon and Dany are not brother and sister, they are Aunt and nephew.
Rhaegar was Jon father and Dany’s brother
@JSturm
So even sexier?
@JSturm @Johnny Slider
So… Uncle with Benefits?
I thought we’d covered this. Not true. I don’t even need to read the article to know that the facts are backwards. If any Lannister is really a Targ, it would be Jaime and Cersei. And I will go back and at least skim the article to make sure I’m referencing the right stuff.
This comment is impossible to NOT read in Conan O’Brien’s “nerd” voice, complete with pushing imaginary glasses up his nose.
If Jaime and Cersie are secret Targs then so are Joff, Tommen and Myrcella. that is an awful lot of Targaryens
@JSturm That’s assuming all the kids make it. 1 is already dead, another has had an attempt on her life and the third will probably be slain by his own mother in a murder/ suicide.
There’s a few Jamie chapters when he’s at the siege of Riverrun where one of his Aunts I believe basically tells him that he and Cersei AREN’T Tywin’s children (cuckolded by Aerys) and that Tyrion is Tywin’s only true child, that’s why he hates him so much, because the “monster” is his.
Also, there have been multiple references to a three headed dragon, suggesting that 3 Targaryens will ride the three dragons. My money would be on Jon Snow (duh), Danny, and Myrcella (being Cersei’s incest born-keeping-the-Targaryen-tradition-alive daughter. It would also echo the story of when Aegon the Conquerer kicked Westeros’ ass with his two wives/sisters all 3 riding dragons.
Myrcella will die before Cersie according to Maggie the Frog’s fortune
@JSturm I forgot about that fortune/prophecy, good catch!
The Three heads of the Dragon are Jon (birth name Viserys Targaryen), Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister (Aerys bastard)
I still don’t know if Tyrion is going to make it that long honestly, he’s got Greyscale after all. And even though he’s GRRM’s fave; I’m sure he’s not above killing him.
Tyrion might have Greyscale. He is not showing any symptoms unlike Jon Con who is full blown turning to stone.
Sorry, new guy here. The replies aren’t showing under the comments I’m intending them to. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Try the little arrow in the bottom right of the post =D
If we know anything about Targs, it’s that Jamie/Cersie fit the bill, what with the incest and all that, far better than Tyrion ever has. This stinks of a theory written by show watchers who found random quotes, or idiots that completely missed every reference to how Tyrion takes after his father. This is a red herring by GRRM at best, as far fetched as half the True Detective theories that were getting kicked around here 4 months ago.
At least I hope… All that said, with how many red herrings GRRM throws all over the place he may have confused himself by this point, and written himself into a corner where Tyrion is indeed the 3rd Targ, even though he’s constantly hinted that he’s his “father’s” son. Maybe he’ll write that all off as Tyrion trying in vain to appease and impress an adoptive father who could never love him, rather than using his “Tywinian” proclivities to draw a hereditary connection between the two. That’s really the only way it could make sense with the 3rd party and objective observations/comments GRRM has stacked against the theory.
The Targaryens wed Brother to Sister to keep the Targaryen/ Valyrian lines pure not barbecue they liked fucking their siblings. Just because Jamie and Cersie screw does not make them good candidates to be Targs.
This is not a show theory as most of the evidence from the books has never made in to the show.
And Tyrion can be “his father’s son” the same way that Jon echo’s so much of Ned. You are what you learn as much as you are what you are born
The book clearly shows that Aerys lusted after Joanna and something happened in the Capitol one day that made Joanna leave and never return to King’s Landing.
Tyrion also has mis-matched eyes, something we know is a Targaryen trait and GRRM calls out on several occasions.
I believe the three dragon riders are John, Dani and Tyrian. Obviously, John Snow is a big part of the plot and his “bastard” status has always been a little hazy. Dani is obviously Mother of Dragons, one would think she’d be part of it. And while there are some interesting things that happen in Books 4 & 5, I think Tyrion is the other. Mainly because of the time he met John Snow on the way to the wall and talked about dragons, being such an expert, I’m not sure that he will actually be Targaryen, rather he will ride the dragon that Bran controls through warging.
That’s not to say that one or all of these characters could technically be killed off, though I’m pretty sure Dany and John hooking up has to happen. Especially if John doesn’t know who his real parents are when they meet and are invevitably “drawn” to one another.
It’s been a while since I read the books, but I remember thinking, at somepoint, Dani and her dragons will receive word of the threat from the north (probably from Sam and/or Tyrion) at which point she sail for the Wall with her dragons, or most of them.
She will get to the wall (probably with Tyrian in tow) where they will find John, commanding the wall with the brothers and Mance’s people, barely holding back the walkers.
Dani will arrive with her dragons and unsullied, meet John, be like, hey boy, they’ll do it (she’ll get pregnant and have twins ((mother of dragons))) and then they will try to repell the walkers with just two dragons, which they’ll need all three (prophecy) which will be up to Tyrion and Brand, who’s been talking to John (shared wargness) and away we go.
No, I don’t have gospel to cite. But I think as theories go, who cares, it’s a theory. I also think they’ll regain Westeros after the people that eventually take it over decide to attack Dani while she’s distracted, possibly capturing her and leading to another opportunity for one of the dragon riders to be another Stark… because there are three wargs in that family.
Starks bust down south, take back the north and burn a path to the iron throne.
Free dani, send the certain folks back to Dorne. Tyrion will retire to Casterly rock. John will stay with Dani, who will melt the iron thrown down. Bran or his brother, will take over Winterfell.
Arya will return across the narrow sea and become a great adventurer.
Sansa will either 1) actually fall in love with Tyrion upon meeting again and marry him OR 2) Take over the Vayle…
But with the show actually changing some significant plot points, who’s to say any of these are safe.
Pretty sure Bran is actually gonna be the champion of the big bad, Lord of the Night, Dark God power…
My theory – Tyrion is Ser Kevan’s son. Jamie is the “little brother” (born after her) who is prophesied to kill Cersei.
I think the Valonqar or “Little Brother” in Valyrian, will end up being Stannis as he is Robert’s little brother
The “Lannister siblings are secret Targaryians” theory has Robert Baratheon rolling in his grave.
The more fans rebel against the theory, the more convinced I am its something George RR Martin would do.
I can also see Tyrion teaming up with Daenrys to become her “hand” now that Lord What His Name (I really did like that character) has been banished for spying for Robert Baratheon.
Lord Mormont of the Friend Zone
@Duchess you made my day.
Why are tv blogs doing this? Why cover BOOK theories that the show has laid ZERO groundwork for? It may be a slow news day but I am sure a lot of show watchers don’t want random book maybe-spoilers they could have no way of even guessing at on their own.
The whole R+L=J thing or Stoneheart being picked up by every blog spoiled people with just a headline or a picture. Let people do to Ice and Fire discussion forums on their own if they want to get into this stuff.
1) Danger gave nothing away with the title, picture or introductory paragraph.
2) People typically prefer books over movie/tv adaptations because books have inner monologues and possibly pertinent descriptions of characters that get lost in the transfer from page to screen, so being up to date on certain details from the books that have already occurred within the show world, is just informed viewing.
3) It’s not like DG found where you were, ran up to you and yelled spoilers in your face. People have to click on the article, which stated that it contained spoilers. What’s there to complain about?
I love the books and think everyone should read them. My point is that posts like this are geared toward show watchers, who will probably click anything Game of Thrones related. But with out anti-spoiler culture (something i think is pointless) a lot of those same people get mad when any major details are spoiled. Just seems like if the show hasnt done absolutely nothing to hint at it TV blogs shoukd just leave it alone. It’s just shameless click-bait and i guess that is the business model everywhere now.
Oh the old book fans theories…. they think that every character is a secret Targaryen.
Spoken like a true secret Targaryen…
Or a secret Blackfyre. But Varys totally is, amirite?