An HBO Executive Explains Why ‘Game Of Thrones’ Gets Snubbed For Major Awards

Despite being a wildly popular, critically acclaimed cultural phenomenon that features excellent performances and feature-film-quality work behind the camera, Game of Thrones has only won a total of two Emmys and Golden Globes in the prestige categories (best series, acting, writing, and directing), both of which went to Peter Dinklage for Best Supporting Actor. This seems … off. And HBO’s programming president Michael Lombardo has a theory as to why, which he shared with Entertainment Weekly.
“What frustrates me about the show is people really love and connect with the characters — but somehow, [the voters] don’t put two and two together that there are great actors embodying those roles,” Lombardo says. “There seems to be a disconnect. This would not work without compelling writing and unbelievable acting and suburb direction. And I think that’s part of the challenge of a show that’s a genre show. I think people think the show is carried along on its production values.”
He continued…
“I look at it relative to other shows, and these are artists working at the absolute top of their game,” Lombardo says. “Peter Dinklage is as good as any actor on TV. Lena is phenomenal. I guess they’re so good you’re not aware of it. And it’s not about getting awards for HBO, but for them. Behind the dragons and costumes and landscapes there’s unbelievable talent at work. And none of it would be be emotionally relatable if not for artistry in the writing, directing and acting.”
I suppose he has a bit of a point about the production values, but “We don’t win awards because our show looks too good” is kind of like saying “My biggest weakness is that I care too much.” I think there are more likely reason that Game of Thrones hasn’t gotten much Emmy love, some of which include:
- A crowded field, with longtime favorites like Breaking Bad and Mad Men dominating most categories, fancy newcomers like House of Cards swooping in with one arm full of recognizable faces from the world of film (Spacey, Penn, Fincher) and the other arm full of Internet cred, and Homeland, which is about SERIOUZ POLITICS, which is like catnip for Hollywood awards voters.
- The fact that there are a dang zillion characters, so it’s hard for any individual non-Dinklage actor to get enough screen time to push out, say, Anna Gunn or Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad, who may have benefited from a smaller cast.
- The fact that the show is based on a beloved series of books, because, fair or not, it could create the perception that the writers are just transcribing as opposed to developing new stories out of whole cloth.
- I actually don’t have a fourth reason, I just wanted to point out that I used the phrase “Emmy love” in the paragraph leading into these bullet points, and that would be a great name for the main character on some CW drama about absurdly wealthy teenagers.
Of course, the other thing going on here is that nominations for the 2014 Emmys begin June 9, so this could all be a subtle attempt to plant a seed in the minds of voters. “What? He says I didn’t notice the writing and acting because I was distracted by the pretty scenery? HOW DARE HE?! I am a professional! I’ll show him. I’ll nominate EVERYBODY.”
Very sneaky, Michael Lombardo. Verrry sneaky.
I once asked Emmy Love out on a date. She shut me down cold. What a b*tch.
Blah, blah, blah… who gives a deuce bout this noise… we got a FIGHT on sunday!!!! Go Viper! You can dew it!
whoa boy…. someones gonna be a sad sad man monday morning
Emmy Love and Stoya would be great in the next Game of Thrones porn parody.
Parody? They’d be great in season 5.
Or maybe because of Breaking Bad and Mad Men being more deserving all these years? I don’t think the show will win until one of its final seasons – season 4 is their real last chance to win before they adapt books 4 and 5, because once they begin adapting those books, BOOKS 4 AND 5 SPOILERS the source material won’t be as good as that of the preceding seasons.
I even think True Detective has been slightly better so far, but the final 3 episodes of the season may change my mind.
Maybe they’re afraid to nominate anyone in case they get re-casted by the time award season comes around.
ah yes, because the mountain would have been nominated. id think theyd be more afraid of people dying…but in either case that should be more motivation to nominate outstanding performances from current years instead of waiting till a series’ end to nominate
Could it be that (dons armor and prepares to run and hide) maybe Game of Thrones isn’t as good as the internet thinks it is?
It doesn’t suck, but do we really think that objectively this is a better show than Breaking Bad or True Detective or even Mad Men?
Actually I don’t disagree. Just look at this year: last season of Breaking Bad, Mad Men, True Detective, Fargo, Hannibal, Boardwalk Empire, Orphan Black and on and on. It’s extremely crowded.
@Breesus, personally, I couldn’t watch Boardwalk Empire after the second season. It just feels like all the enthusiasm that it started with trailed off.
@Reggie Thistleton, You jumped ship too early. Boardwalk has gotten better every season
This right here. GoT is very good show. But I wouldn’t classify it as great. Not like Breaking Bad, Fargo, etc. I think what happens in GoT is that they have too many stagnate episodes. Too much of waiting on something to happen. But when it does happen, it’s a wonderful payoff. But there’s too many dull episodes, and waiting. Just my opinion.
objectively? yes. from acting, writing, directing and all other categories GoT as good if not better than BB. the viewer ship only increases each episode to add to that. true detective had amazing acting, directing, etc, etc. but the viewer numbers werent that great until the yellow king “hype” started then immediately boiled over, which was a false flag all along…i’ll reserve judgement till season 2 to see how they reboot vs shows like AHS. mad men has some critical acclaim and great acting along with interesting directing and everything else, but has probably the fewest viewers (and dwindling all the time) of the shows u brought up.
so who does the emmys reward? a less watched show with “innovative” directing and such, a freshman show that built steam as it went only to have a “let down”, a great show in its last season, or game of thrones
subjectively…mad men is weird and bad. i like the actors a lot, but the characters themselves plus the directing&shooting (weird jump cuts to non related plots, etc), sets, and so on are weird..to say the least. hannibal was terrible at the start, never went back, dont want to. fargo is good, but it is sloooow. i knew that going in, but god damn they couldve sped it up a bit…and had less flash backs, despite the star studded cast and good template. boardwalk is good but ever changing, character wise, theme wise, everything wise – so i for one am still interested in seeing where it will go, but i dont think its better than GoT, BB or TD at all.
Well, Emilia Clarke was nominated for an Emmy last year, so….
Mad Men is such a boring show to me though, I’ve watched it multiple times too. Game of Thrones blows it out of the water like Stannis Baratheon’s ships.
I don’t care what the Mad Men defenders have to say, it’s just a show I do not enjoy at all.
Suburb direction! It worked for Desperate Housewives!