An Intriguing ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Theory That Could Salvage A Disappointing Final Season

The final season of Sons of Anarchy is just not working. Kurt Sutter’s intentions, ultimately, fit within the themes of Hamlet — the Prince (Jax) is being driven by a plot for revenge — but Claudius the King (Clay) is already dead, and so is Ophelia (Tara). All that’s left is Gertrude (Gemma), and the wedge between Gertrude and Hamlet (Claudius) no longer exists. Sutter has strayed from his inspiration, and Sons is suffering badly for it.
In fact, the revenge plot in this final season of Sons of Anarchy is completely meaningless. Jax is seeking revenge against the wrong goddamn people, week after week after week, and until the focus finally turns on Gemma, everything about this season seems pointless. There’s plenty of death in this final season, but there are very few stakes involved.
It’s sloppy as hell, too. I like to believe that, once the plot takes a turn toward Gemma, Kurt Sutter will begin to focus, but right now, he’s just spinning his wheels. Boardwalk Empire took eight episodes in its final season and spent the entire time wrapping up the first four seasons. Sons of Anarchy is creating more problems, more diversions to keep Sutter from dealing with the end game. We’re eight episodes into the final season, and the core dynamic hasn’t changed: Gemma is still lying her way through the season, Juice is still clinging to survival, and everyone else is just circling the drain, minus an eyeball or an extraneous member of the club (West).
The more bodies that pile up, the more it all seems like a huge waste. When Jax finally finds out what’s going on, he should have only two goals: 1) To kill Gemma, and 2) to kill himself for causing all this destruction for nothing, for letting his thirst for revenge cloud his judgement and his common sense.
That’s no more apparent than how he dealt with Jury White last night. Jax gets ideas, and then bends the narrative to fit within them. He assumed that Jury was the rat who outed the club to Lin. Jury convincingly denied that, and instead of trying to get to the real facts, Jax put a bullet in Jury’s head and closed the case on it.
Besides that, the plot didn’t move much. The episode ended, as it did last week, with a box containing one of Bobby’s body parts — last week it was an eye, and this week, it was either Bobby’s clutch hand, or at least fingers from it. But Jax is no closer to finding Bobby, and August Marks is no closer to finding Letitia and pushing through the land deal MacGuffin.
In the meantime, someone broke into Jax’s home, murdered Gemma’s crows, and threatened to kill Jax’s sons. Jax assumes it’s Marks. I’m not so sure. Marks doesn’t seem the type to pull that off. On top of the pressure he’s applying with Bobby, Moses — who was actually the best part of the episode — seems too cold and calculating to muster that kind of threat.
But I’m going to put aside Gemma’s wailing over her lost birds, the bad acting of Abel, the pointless cameo of Courtney Love, and all the pointless monologuing, and the “I love you, brothers” and Juice’s promise to reveal the whereabouts of the murder weapon to Unser and Jarry (to implicate the Chinese, not Gemma), and instead, I’m going to posit a theory.
I don’t have a ton to go on with this theory, but if true, it might help to salvage what’s been an otherwise disappointing final season.
It is this: Chibs is the rat.
How might that make sense? Well, there were a few suspicious instances last season in which Chibs offered a few telling glances to suggest that Chibs’ real alliances may be with the Irish. Both myself and several people in the comments here suggested that something felt off about Chibs. He was passed over for promotion when Jax was meant to go to jail, and he didn’t say anything. He also kept his mouth mostly shut when his fellow countrymen were picked off (Chibs is Scottish, but of Irish descent). Remember how angry Chibs was last season when Jax handed over the gun pipeline? Remember how pissed off he was when he found out Marks was taking over? Remember Chibs’ talk of Jax reminding him of “the guy who used to sit at that seat”? There were a lot of moments last year, where it seemed like Chibs legitimately hated Jax … and then it all went away, which is either terrible writing or … a long-con.
Remember this: Chibs is True IRA. That loyalty doesn’t just go away.
Is it possible that the Irish — who haven’t been involved this season, but who have been mentioned on several occasions — could be using Chibs to take down Jax from the inside, to get revenge for the events of last season?
What really set me off to this possibility was the lengthy exchange between Chibs and Jax at the beginning of the episode. It didn’t make any sense to me: Why would Chibs — who is, along with Bobby, the sensible one in SAMCRO — continue pushing Jax so hard to follow through on a misguided plan that’s only resulted in more and more deaths?
I was yelling at my television, “Why are you trying to convince Jax to fight a war that doesn’t matter, Chibs? What is your problem, Chibs? LET HIM QUIT.” But Chibs kept pushing Jax, not out of his own self interest, or even the interests of the club, because nobody wins in this war. Why would Chibs care so much about Jax getting revenge for the death of Tara?
Unless, of course, Chibs was pushing Jax toward self-destruction. If he was using Jax to get rid of Marks and the One-Niners because the Irish — forced participants in the arrangement from the beginning — didn’t want their guns to go through the blacks (the Irish, after all, are notoriously racist). If Chibs can get Jax to self destruct and take out the One-Niners, Marks, and the Chinese, the Irish are free once again to run guns through SAMCRO and its new president, Filip ‘Chibs’ Telford.
Chibs is Fortinbras!
Listen Dustin, this is a nice “theory” and all, but it requires a lot more stretching than my personal theory “Chibbs is Jax’s time-traveling incest baby from season 3, and is out to make sure Able and Thomas die so he gets the secret SAMCRO gold”
I clicked on the link, expecting to be able to comment something like “tldr, Chibs is working with the irish right?”
Then it’s actually still really this theory.
I knew what was coming. And while last year it was obvious bullshit as I rambled on at great lneght below, this year that could be the case and it would make as much sense as anything else, because this season is so far off the rails it’s ridiculous.
Dustin hates Chibs. Always has.
Jax Punches Jury .. Jury REACHES FOR HIS GUN ( Noone seems to remember this part) Then Jax kills Jury …..
Also Chibbs wasn’t upset about Jax giving up guns or giving it over to marks he was upset about him making decisions without bringing it to the table 1st which is why he brought up clay because thats what clay was doing and chibbs knew how jax did not want to be like him … and as for his sudden obedience … he simply is not fighting the current and rather trying to help …. if Chibbs was really a rat im sure that situation wit him and the cop would be the way to go
@Alexander Kastro and @Entropy What I think you’re overlooking is that Chibbs is Jax’s time traveling incest baby, and he NEEDS that SAMCRO gold to fund the future Scottish rebellion. That is why he must assure that Able and Thomas die, so he can inherit the SAMCRO gold, DO YOU PEOPLE NOT EVEN WATCH THE SHOW?
Not even going to read that theory. It is automatically stupid I’m certain.
I would say the theory is just feeding the trolls, but it’s actually just proving them right. New theory: they haven’t been trolls THE WHOLE TIME.
No dumbeer than the actual plot so far.
Who tells Jex first that Gemma killed Tara-Abel or Juice?
We did get ANOTHER poinltess cameo-Carmelo Anthony. He should fit right in, since any gang that has a shooting match vd. SAMCRO misses a lot.
So let’s break down “Jackie Boy”, our “hero”:
*murders the son of another chapter’s president for no reason at all
*blames the president for it
*claims said president is unfaithful to him even though he MURDERED HIS SON
*murders the president because why not
The Tellers are worse than Hitler.
^THIS
At the end when the two of them were sitting on the roof and Jax tells Chibs he was prepared for the worst and Chibs takes the cigarettes from him and says something like “alright then”, (I’m never 100% on what Chibs is saying), I almost expected him to lean back and cut Jax’s throat. Not because Chibs is working with the Irish, but because Jax is totally destroying SAMCRO and the whole organization.
But then I remembered that if that happened it would be a stunningly well thought out and interesting, dramatic development so I ruled it out and sat back and waited for the closing song/montage.
LOL
Bobby obviously never watched Six Feet Under otherwise he might not have asked Keith to suck his big white dick (no offense). Also, LOL Carmelo
That could be the case. He could be doing it all to be able to be with Fiona and his daughter.
I personally think everyone dies but Nero and Wendy take Lucious, Abel, and Thomas and get out of there
Interesting theory for sure, never thought of Chibbs as a rat. I figure due to the ongoing relationship between him and the Sheriff that he could potentially be an undercover cop, taking SAMCRO down from the inside.
Seems like everytime members of SAMCRO end up in jail it is never Chibbs
My wife is convinced that Chibbs is a cop. I don’t recall him ever specifically killing someone. The other night there was that ambush but he was one of 20 dudes with guns. He could have been firing into the air or whatever.
This show is just people telling other people bad news then they go “JESUS CHRIST!”
Jax: Marks is smarter than me
Yeah no shit idiot, you believe every lie someone tells you, you murdered a crew of african americans just so you can do business with nazi white supremacists
Why do we root for Jax?
Who says we’re rooting for Jax?
Clay needs to rise from the dead like Beric Dondarion and kill Jax
Another Chibs theory? Can’t leave well enough alone, Dustin??
Thing is this makes more sense than last year’s — or is it the same only stretched over two seasons?
To back up your theory though, there’s the whole relationship between Chibs and the new sheriff, which fell into place way too conveniently. Maybe she’s the connect between Chibs and the True IRA.
Or who knows, maybe he’s just fed up with 7 years of crime, violence, death and mayhem and jack shit to show for it.
Is this the same theory that set off the anti-Rowles mob last year?
The terrible writing, wrong facts and my personal pet peeve, the way Dustin claims every new show is the greatest ever, are what set off the anti-Rowles mob.
Also, as far as I know, he’s never once commented on an article to say he’s sorry for a mistake.
@Mancy Unless he’s already decided he hates a show right out the gate, like his irrational vendetta against Halt and Catch Fire
@Mancy You’re right. Not once has he said anything about his asinine theories being wrong or his countless mistakes. He just posts the stuff and moves on.
I just wish this show would be over already (no plot twist will save this season).
JUSTIFIED starts in January and will show this piece of shit show how Final Seasons are supposed to be done!
So whats up with the cop that was killed by the nazis? No press coverage or investigation on that?
Isn’t the Charming PD keeping that quiet?
So Charming PD is keeping it quiet along with also keeping quiet a sheriff getting shot in the head in the kitchen of a convicted felon’s house so as not to disrupt a business deal between outlaw bikers and nazis? As well as also not investigating a mass shooting in a whorehouse, a bombing on mainstreet, all happening in the same shit hole town. What a just terrible show.
Also pretty sure prostitution is illegal, why do they act like Diosa was a legit business?
Garbage all aorund
The permits are up to date.
Case closed.
Why is it that when other shows co-opt classic rock songs they work but when SoA does it it makes me cringe?
Maybe because the entire show makes you cringe, and the song is collateral damage??
YOU CANT ALWAYS GET WHAT YOU WANT
Of all the things I hate about SoA, Sutter’s musical selections are pretty near the top every time. Every song sounds like a cover by Nickelback or Jet.
THE CROW FLYYYS STRAIIIGHT!!
Who’s trolling us harder, Rowles or Sutter? Watching last night I kept wondering how they could even make this show. Everyone has to know what a clusterfuck it is and that it makes no god damn sense.
This show isn’t in the same league as Boardwalk Empire, but there is an HBO show that is a perfect comparison, True Blood.
For the record, I watched the shit out of True Blood too. It’s a train wreck, you just have to look.
@Baltimore Dan I’ve seen that criticism before and all I can say is that if this was not the final season I’d be out. As it is I half watched last night while watching a 10-0 baseball game and I don’t regret it. I’ll see it through to the end only because I can see the end coming.
Both myself and several people in the comments here suggested that something felt off about Chibs.
You mean the people in the comments that mock your “Chibs is working with the Irish” theory mercilessly? Goddamn, sounds like the commenters have Rowles’d Rowles.
Last season I would have wholeheartedly agreed, but Rowles’ theory makes more sense than any of the insane plot bending that Sutter has been doing this season. It certainly requires a lot less suspension of disbelief.
Not that I buy Rowles’ theory either, but Sutter has made pretty much every premise this show is based on impossible to believe (or give a shit about)
I’m going to go with C, the whole 90 minutes.
Although I couldn’t have been the only person who was laughing as soon as they opened with Jax on the roof.
Juice is definitely with the CIA….
How could Jax believe that the Chinese would stab his wife in the head with her own fork? Pretty sure she’d have a bullet in there or a samurai sword sticking out of it instead.
They didn’t recover the murder weapon. That’s part of the leverage Juice used with Lady Sheriff to get himself into segregation.
They know what the murder weapon was though, Jax killed the Chinese guy with the same kind of fork.
All Juice said was he knew were the murder weapon was and could name names. They have zero reason to believe him though.
“There were a lot of moments last year, where it seemed like Chibs legitimately hated Jax … and then it all went away, which is either terrible writing or … a long-con.”
Or that Jax’s wife was murdered. There was that.
I guess we’re supposed to buy that. It’s more plausible that believing that Gemma, who openly loathed Tara for the last couple of seasons, after Tara sent her to jail for terminating a fake pregnancy, is all of the sudden the grieving mother-in-law who loved Tara so so much.
Sweet mother of crap, it’s like no one on this show has a memory that goes beyond two weeks ago.
What happened to Tara’s old boss anyways? (The one Gemma called “Red?”)You think she’d be shouting from the rooftops “HAS ANYONE CONSIDERED THE POSSIBILITY THAT GEMMA KILLED HER? YOU KNOW THEY HATED EACH OTHER, RIGHT? YOU KNOW SHE HAD A MOTIVE, RIGHT?”
Most painfully cringe-worthy line of the night: Gemma: “It doesn’t matter what happens, it’s why we did it, that’s what counts!” …barf.
It kinda sounds like you’re the one with a short term memory… Gemma has said exactly what she needed to around other people in regards to Tara (and I struggle to recollect any moment so far this season where Gemma acted like she loved Tara “so so much.”)
Ratboy’s going to be the rat and Sutter will tell you what a genius he is for telling you he was there all along
Oh, shit, this actually sounds like something Sutter would do.
That’s excellent.
The number of “I love yous” between the club members — especially between Chibs and Jax — is starting to rival the body count this season. No doubt Sutter’s way of compensating for the fact that he can’t have Otto being raped repeatedly in prison this season.
I know it pains Sutter to not be able to continue having himself raped.
I’m pretty sure Tig is the rat. Jax left him for dead twice (first with Pope, when Jax was indifferent to whether or not Tig died as part of his his plan to kill Pope, and second with Marks, when he left Tig at the warehouse alone and Marks and his guys showed up, only for Jax to be surprised when Tig showed up at his door the next morning). I’m guessing the way that Tig survived the second time was to align himself with Marks.
Isn’t Opie dead because of Tig’s actions tho?? Tig pledged his loyalty to Jax right after that in jail.. if I remember correctly anyways.
Tig is responsible for killing Opie’s wife Donna and his actions (going after the Niners when he thought a black person shot Clay which caused the death of Pope’s daughter, which led to Pope going after them and getting them put in jail) led to Opie’s own death. I think Jax still harbors resentment against Tig for that, which is why he offered him up to Marks last season and was surprised when Tig showed up at his place the next morning. If I recall correctly Jax even asked Marks about that surprise afterwards.
It’s at least more plausible than the Chibs/Irish BS.
I’ll go along with that..
Tig is working with the Irish.
Why would Sutter have a scene where Jury suspects that JT committed suicide when we’ve already seen Clay admt on screen that he set up JT to die.
Also, wasn’t JT’s plan to run away to Belfast and live with Maureen Ashby? Why would he want to die?
Did you not watch the scene? Jury said that if JT’s bike had been rigged, he would have known about it. Jury was suggesting that JT rode anyway and chose to die.
Right, but didn’t JT want to go to Belfast and live with Maureen, doesnt Jury’s speech contradict the letters JT wrote to Maureen?
@Not Kurt Sutter at this point I think Sutter has forgotten about Maureen Ashby and everyone else we met in Ireland altogether. I wouldn’t put it past him to retcon JT’s death into something that fits whatever convoluted ending the show is careening towards.
No it doesn’t contradict the letters to Maureen. JT writing to Maureen that he wanted to come live there is not him saying “I’m coming to live there.” Even still, this sort of thing has been shown on the show before. Jax has wanted to leave, has said he is going to leave, etc… shit happens. Jax never left.
Theories sure do make some people mad I guess. I don’t think it’s a terrible idea, personally, but it may be giving Sutter too much credit at this point.
The only thing I disagree on is that Tara is Ophelia. I still think Opie was the true Ophelia in the initial plan. He went with all similar names at the outset, which actually could lend a little credence to the Chibbs theory:
Claudius/Clay
Gertrude/Gemma
Polonius/Piney
Ophelia/Opie
Fortunbras/Filip?
Hmm, is that why Jax said “I love you Filip” instead of “I love you Chibs” last night?
Nope, nope, nope, dude cut it out. Don’t encourage Rowles on this nonsense by giving this any credence.
WAIT THERE’S MORE. Juice kills Jax, because he’s LaeORTIZ
@rowles get down here I have some theory gold for you
LaeORTIZ OF COURSE HOW DID WE NOT SEE THIS COMING SUTTER IS SO CLEVER!!!
I don’t watch the show, the very first scene of the gas station attendant eye-fucking him when he bought Magnums made me decide it was going to try really hard to be cool and piss me off. But the fact there are multiple workable theories and layers of character to work with tell me this might not be the worst show, weak last season not withstanding.
I refuse to believe that Dustin Rowles is an actual real person.
He is and he’s working with the Irish
Rowles is just using the Irish to turn black against yellow. He’s setting things in motion for the second retaliation at Diosa!
Yes, but is he whole?
@MagSeven He’s also the one who was feeding the walkers outside the prison.
And it was Marks who broke in and killed the birds… he already told Jax “No son is safe” earlier this season.
Maybe it will end with Chibbs killing Jax and Jax looking up and saying “Why, brother? Is it because of the Irish?”
And then Chibbs says “Actually, it’s about ethics in gaming journalism.”
FADE TO BLACK.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
In Hamlet theory… Juice and Jax kill each other.
But the way everything else is headed, your theory is much more likely.
(Slow clap)
Bobby: Maybe today, maybe ten years from now, someone wearing a reaper will cut your heart out!
Yeah and someone with microsoft word will destroy this show (Kurt Sutter)
Moments that made me, literally, LOL:
-“Do you?”- Abel
-“Marks is smarter than me.” – Jax
-“Juice and Gemma plotting makes me think they are in cahoots about Tara’s murder, but WHAT COULD IT BE?” – Unser
-“Quick thinking, Ratboy”. -Jax
Favorite moments of the episode:
-Justified Promo
-IASIP Promo
I found it pretty hilarious when Gemma was burying the bird, and instead of just throwing the entire bag of dead bird guts into the hole as most normal people would do, she decided to dump the bird guts all over the place so you can see……EWWWWW BIRD GUYS!
I thought the same thing…why put it in a bag just to dump it? She is stupid…kill her soon please.
Oh good I wasn’t the only one. What exactly are you going to re-use that bag for?
Think it had something to do with the birds as singers of songs being so offended by Katy Segal’s constant singing.
“Do you?” was the cringiest moment of the episode. Dear God, Sutter. What are you doing?
And I’m just going to skip right to the comments and save a few brain cells.
So Unser’s been secretly balling Eggley amirite?
Unser’s cancer is working with the Irish
Unser seems fine to me…he is gonna die of old age before the cancer gets him.
Unser’s cancer pre-dates Irish civilization.
^ Sleeper cell?
The best part of the entire show was last season when Clay was in prison and had that soliloquy about pussy. Hysterical. I actually wished that Clay would have killed Jax.
The last line of the show: “Ratboy and Happy are dead.”
Rosencrantz & Guildenstern salute you.
Excellent.
Anyone else think it was actually Abel that killed the birds?
No they were out picking him up from school at that time.
could have done it before school no?
That was my first thought and then I saw “No Son Is Safe” written neatly on his wall and I knew there was no way he could spell at least three of those words.
ya I was thinking it was just a coincidence that someone else had broken in as well.
[raises hand]
As soon as I saw the blood on the pillow I thought “uh oh Abel’s acting out” and actually laughed out loud when she pulled back the covers. Then I shouted “Little Dexter Teller!”, to no one in particular.
@Mantis Toboggan I joked with my wife that it was Nero. He’s trying to force Gemma to leave with him.
I’m 99% positive that it’s Abel. Who else writes a threat in crayon? It was also at the perfect height for him if he had crawled on the desk. He killed Gemma’s birds because he knows she killed Tara. I don’t know how it could be more clear.
I absolutely did.
That would have been a good move … something to actually make a difference.
Must. Hate. Watch. Show.
I was just grateful Katey Sagal didn’t sing it.
I am pretty sure that Nero is the rat….if not it is certainly ratboy.
See, I do too. We have to see Nero & Jax go head to head at some point, right?
I check WG every so often to see if 1.) Dustin has improved, or 2.) Dustin has been replaced. Obviously, neither of these things have happened.
Why do you keep recapping a show you don’t like? If this is just your way of bitching to the masses in order to cultivate some sort of “misery loves company” idea, then you may as well just title your sons recaps: I Hate This Show…Comment Below.
It’s actually worse if it’s a show you DO like. Just let the show play out. You don’t need to repost every batshit theory you read on Reddit. Chibs is not working with the Irish. Bob didn’t know the people at Terminus. All your stupid theorizing does is set yourself up for disappointment when the story isn’t as convoluted as you expected (and hoped) it would be, (e.g. True Detective). Just go along for the ride, man. See where it takes you.
Last year the “Chibs is working for the Irish” theory was falt-out stupid and deserved all of the scorn that was heaped on it.
This year? Sutter can literally do anything at all and it will make as much sense as anything else that has happened this season. The show has gone so far off the rails that you can make up literally any theory and it makes at least some degree of sense. Here, I’ll start and you all can chime in with the one you like the best, or come up with your own. It’s like a “Choose-Your-Own-Adventure” kind of thing.
Chibs is the rat because he’s working with the Irish? Sure, what the hell.
Nero is the rat because Jax went bat-shit crazy and destroyed his whorehouse? Sure, what the hell.
Tig is the rat because Jax tried to kill him about three times and will kill him if he finds out Tig is having a homoesexual relationship with Venus? Sure, what the hell. Actually, I kind of like this idea.
Rat is the rat because of his name and this show has always been a commentary on the Calvinist theory of predestination? Sure, what the hell.
Happy is the rat because more chaos equals more killing equals happier Happy? Sure, what the hell.
That really big guy who never talks is the rat because he never gets any lines and he’s tired of digging holes to bury bodies and then digging them back up again? Sure, what the hell.
Courtney Love’s teacher character is the rat because Abel keeps beating up kindergartners and she’s sick of his shit? Sure, what the hell.
Wendy is the rat because she hates Gemma, hates/loves Jax, really wants her psychotic, meth-addled kid back and is falling in love with Nero? Sure, what the h…hey wait a minute.
Christ, all of this is plausible with how asinine Sutter’s writing has become.
Abel is the rat because it was an accident even though he doesn’t even know what that means
Horatio, your various theories are more entertaining than any episode of this season so far.
Why is everyone so upset about theorycrafting? What do you want these posts to be about?
“Sons of Anarchy was on last night. You watched it too, but I will quickly list the things we both saw. Goodbye, see you next week.” How is that fun?
It’s just a way to get a little more involved in a show you enjoy, no one is crying when ideas don’t end up being true. Guessing what happens next doesn’t actually change the trajectory of the show.
@Mancy You were not.
1) How many pairs of air force 1’s does Jax go through on a weekly basis? Someone that dirty cant possibly have time to clean his shoes that often.
2) That Carmelo Anthony cameo had more feel to it than all other Abel scenes
3) Kurt Sutter’s just sitting there in the editing room like:
Damnit…no edit button:
[i.imgflip.com]
Thought in my infancy bands and songwriters weren’t necessarily big fans of songs in movies and TV shows. But heard Pete Townsend in an interview explain it was an easy way to make fast money and keep your name out there in an itune world. Nobody can use a song without paying for the rights. Recall “Mad Men” paid some huge sum for a Beatles’ song last season, and they probably pay more every time it’s aired and when the DVD goes out. Even badly-used and poorly-covered songs make people money.
In this case though, while the use of classic rock songs in the beginning of SOA was cool., it’s now an easy way to extend what should be a 60 minute tight show into a 90 minute bloated mess. And one that doesn’t need that many more ages of diologue. A lazy way out.
I don’t find it disappointing at all. Actually I’m really enjoying watching Jax and everyone around him implode. The fact that it’s all caused by Gemma’s lie to protect herself is even better. It’s perfect the way it’s playing out, and the season should end horribly with Jax finding out the truth from Abel and going nuts and killing Gemma… or something like that. Either way, the fact that everything is falling apart is perfect. I just hope they don’t turn it into a happy ending. I think this season has been great, so don’t make a blanket statement that it’s a disappointing season and assume everyone feels the way you feel.
Agreed
We’re all getting some form of enjoyment from this last season. Some people think that it’s a good show and the plot is moving forward in a logical path. While some people are watching because it’s so bad that they can’t wait so see what kind of crazy unbelievable shit will happen next.
I like to think the first group of people watch this because it comes on after NCIS and the second group of people watch this because actual good shows are on Sunday nights and they needed something during the week.
I don’t find it disappointing either. Good season so far. Will disappointed when it’s over
Im glad Im recording all of these. Fuck.
By that, I mean thank Jesus Im not wasting my time.
I tried. I really really tried. Turned it off after 20 minutes last night. It’s just too terrible. I can’t have this craptastic version of SOA ruin the good memories of the earlier seasons.
Amen.
For some reason, I thought last night was the next to last episode.
After we watched — more out of inertia than anything else at this point — my wife looked up the schedule and we realized there were five more episodes. And at the same time we both sighed and said, “Aw fuck.”
Congratulations, Sutter. You’ve taken a once great show and made it something the last viewers are not enjoying, but enduring.
Every year I run a road race on Thanksgiving. It’s just under 5 miles long and attracts thousands of people. For the first 3.5 miles it’s tons of fun; you run along, enjoy the scenery and the costumes and then you get to the flats. You start to wonder if you should slow down or go for it. You have to start forcing yourself to keep your pace. Various body parts hurt and your lungs are filing a restraining order. The last 1/4 mile is uphill, and it’s not a slight up hil either.
This season is the like running the last 1/4 mile of that race on a full stomach.
I’m not sure if that kid playing Abel actually has a soul. He’s like Gage from Pet Semetary.