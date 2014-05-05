An Unlikely Musician Sang The ‘Seinfeld’ Theme Song For A ‘Seinfeld’ Video Game

Who’s gonna turn down a Seinfeld video game? It’s Seinfeld, it’s a video game — it’s a Seinfeld video game! Pippin Barr and Jason Richards, the warped mind behind popular Twitter account @Seinfeld2000, a parody of @SeinfeldToday, have designed “The Junior Mint,” in which you, playing as either Kramer or Jerry, have to throw the refreshing candy into a man’s open wound.
Oh yeah, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig performs an a cappella version of the Seinfeld theme.
So, to recap, this is a video game based on a sitcom designed by a guy who runs a Twitter account that spoofs another Twitter account, with a theme song by the guy from Vampire Weekend.
The Internet is weird.
So this is an article about another article about a video game based on a sitcom that is designed by a guy who parodies through his own Twitter account another Twitter account….mind is freaking blown