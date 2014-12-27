The Most Pirated TV Show Of 2014 Shouldn’t Be Much Of A Surprise

Sorry, Rick Grimes. As much as we love that grizzly mug and your little Walking Dead motley crew, y’all are no match for…Game of Thrones.
That’s right — for the third consecutive year in a row, the HBO hit takes the
iron throne crown for most pirated TV show of 2014. Per TorrentFreak:
With more than 8 million downloads via BitTorrent, the 2014 [Game of Thrones] season finale is way ahead of the competition.
[The Big Bang Theory] and The Walking Dead complete the top three with an estimated 4.2 and 3.6 million downloads respectively.
Game of Thrones’ top listing doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Earlier this year it broke an all-time piracy record when more than 254,114 peers shared the same torrent file simultaneously.
Below, check out the full list of the most downloaded TV shows (per single episode) of the year and break out a bottle of celebratory wine with Cersei herself.
(Via TorrentFreak)
hbo came after me for torrenting the knick. i wonder how many threatening emails they sent out about game of thrones.
They were overwhelmed and decided to use as a bragging chip and then realize if they just let people subscribe online without cable….Which is what they will be doing next year.
I got one for the GoT finale.
Was the subject of the email “A consumer always pays his debts!”?
Goddam people, Arrow’s on the CW and could use the ratings bump.
Wow, I didn’t know Grey’s Anatomy was still on the air. Also didn’t think that people who watched Grey’s Anatomy would be smart enough to know how to download stuff.
They have boyfriends..
I’ve just been a nice sister and giving my HBO Go/Max Go/Showtime Anytime password to my brother and sister-in-law since all they have is Netflix and I wanted someone to discuss “The Knick” and “The Wire” with. And since they actually encourage you to do that, I’m in the clear.
I guess I’m the only one who torrents old episodes of “Northern Exposure”.