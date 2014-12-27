The Most Pirated TV Show Of 2014 Shouldn’t Be Much Of A Surprise

Sorry, Rick Grimes. As much as we love that grizzly mug and your little Walking Dead motley crew, y’all are no match for…Game of Thrones.

That’s right — for the third consecutive year in a row, the HBO hit takes the iron throne crown for most pirated TV show of 2014. Per TorrentFreak:

With more than 8 million downloads via BitTorrent, the 2014 [Game of Thrones] season finale is way ahead of the competition. [The Big Bang Theory] and The Walking Dead complete the top three with an estimated 4.2 and 3.6 million downloads respectively. Game of Thrones’ top listing doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Earlier this year it broke an all-time piracy record when more than 254,114 peers shared the same torrent file simultaneously.

Below, check out the full list of the most downloaded TV shows (per single episode) of the year and break out a bottle of celebratory wine with Cersei herself.

(Via TorrentFreak)