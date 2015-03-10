‘… And This Is What Remains’: HBO Has Unveiled Another New ‘Game of Thrones’ Trailer

On Monday, HBO and Apple broke some serious ground by announcing HBO Now, a new service that makes the premium cable provider available to anyone with or without a cable subscription. But, that wasn’t the only piece of business the network had to offer yesterday, as it also released a new trailer for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.
However, if you can believe it, it seems there’s still more footage of the hit show to put on display. While a little more streamlined than yesterday’s, today’s new trailer is just as exciting and makes one seriously wish April 12 would get here faster.
Source: Sony
isn’t this is the same trailer from like a month ago?
That’s what I’m thinking, too.
It’s got a different song on the soundtrack I think but otherwise it’s pretty much the same.
Was that Melisandre showing her tits again? Yeah, I’ll probably watch this season.
There’s no new footage. It’s a combination of the first two trailers.
This is just the first trailer, slightly reedited.
They better watch out with all the trailers, there is only so much decent content in books 4 and 5.
Maybe HBO can make it so Go doesn’t stutter every five seconds while watching it on PS3 now
This is literally the exact trailer as the one released during the IMAX without the “We could be heroes” song.