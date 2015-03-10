‘… And This Is What Remains’: HBO Has Unveiled Another New ‘Game of Thrones’ Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Monday, HBO and Apple broke some serious ground by announcing HBO Now, a new service that makes the premium cable provider available to anyone with or without a cable subscription. But, that wasn’t the only piece of business the network had to offer yesterday, as it also released a new trailer for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

However, if you can believe it, it seems there’s still more footage of the hit show to put on display. While a little more streamlined than yesterday’s, today’s new trailer is just as exciting and makes one seriously wish April 12 would get here faster.

