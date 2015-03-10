‘… And This Is What Remains’: HBO Has Unveiled Another New ‘Game of Thrones’ Trailer

#HBO #Game of Thrones
03.10.15 3 years ago 9 Comments

On Monday, HBO and Apple broke some serious ground by announcing HBO Now, a new service that makes the premium cable provider available to anyone with or without a cable subscription. But, that wasn’t the only piece of business the network had to offer yesterday, as it also released a new trailer for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

However, if you can believe it, it seems there’s still more footage of the hit show to put on display. While a little more streamlined than yesterday’s, today’s new trailer is just as exciting and makes one seriously wish April 12 would get here faster.

Source: Sony

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOhbo go

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP