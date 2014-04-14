Andrew Garfield Is Going To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ On May 3rd

Getty Image

Andrew Garfield will be the host of Saturday Night Live on May 3rd. The excitement doesn’t end there, because the musical guest will match the host.

Coldplay! Wow, they’re making their fifth appearance? That’s pretty impressive. I know this will invoke hatred and rage, but I kind of liked Coldplay’s first album, AND I’m going to see The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in theaters.

(Via SNL’s Twitter)