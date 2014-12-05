Andrew Lincoln Floats A Bleak ‘Walking Dead’ Theory About The Fate Of Rick Grimes

SPOILERS
Once viewers got over their grief about losing Beth (and Emily Kinney) in the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, much of the conversation since has turned toward the continued transformation of Rick Grimes. He’s clearly not the same man he was when the show began.
The question, though, is whether he’s a good guy or a bad guy now?
Recall the opening sequence in the midseason finale, which saw Rick chase down Bob in a police car, knock him down, and shoot him in the head.
The line Rick delivered before shooting Bob, obviously, echoed the same line that Gareth delivered to the other Bob.
(Although, how great would it have been if the line echoed this one?)
Anyway, the implication here, of course, is that Rick — who is getting more brutal and ruthless as the series progresses — may be turning into Gareth. In fact, after he shot Bob, Rick said, “Shut up.” But he obviously wasn’t talking to Bob. Bob was dead. As he explained to EW, he was talking to the voice in his head, and that voice was coming from Gareth.
So what does it mean? Is Rick really turning into a Terminite? A claimer? Lincoln certainly hints at it:
It’s interesting because when Rick says that same line Gareth said with “Cant go back, Bob” — that made me worry for Rick and is this guy going to that place and going that far to where Gareth was?
That’s what I love about this show and the writing the past few years are the echoes. And its almost like there are certain moments and things that we do that resemble the Claimers. Like we’re whistling a lot this season, which is what they did. There’s a scene on the rooftop where I signal to the family that the deal is on, which is that hand clench that Gareth did as well. There are a lot of echoes that we’re putting in that makes you ask: How far gone are these people? How far gone is Rick? Is he too far gone? Is he becoming one of these people? And that’s the exciting thing going on in this journey. The writers keep throwing in these strange moments where you ask yourself: Who are we rooting for here? What line have we crossed?
Huh. I hadn’t really picked up on the other echoes between Rick and the Terminites, but knowing that, I’m intrigued by the possibility of a full-blown evil Rick. We’ve seen this villainous characters like The Governor, Dawn, and Gareth after they’re already fully-formed villains. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see the complete evolution of a character into a villain over the course of the series a la Walter White? It may not arrive for another season or two or three or four, but if Andrew Lincoln is ever written out of the show, that’s the perfect way to do it: Transform him from leader to bad guy and then sic Daryl on him.
Maybe leave the cannibalism out of it, though.
Yea, they were clearly setting him up to be more of a bad guy. Shooting Bob wasn’t “evil” per se, but it didn’t advance Rick’s people at all. There was no upside to it.
I think that was part of the “rick’s plan is to murder everyone” discussion before they decided to take hostages.
I disagree. Bob had proven himself to an ongoing threat and liability. Removing him allowed them to proceed with the hostage exchange plan at full strength. They would have had to hold him under increased guard.
BRING BACK THE RICKTATORSHIP, MOFOZ.
So where do I click to get to the part where he floats a theory on the fate of rick?
Yeah, where?
Sometimes when I’m heading home from work and traffic is bad. An annoying DJ or song will come on the radio, i’ll shut it off with frustration, and tell it to “shut up”
I think Rick was merely frustrated that their plan wasn’t working, and that his original plan of ripping throats would have worked perfectly.
the Ricktatorship needs to be reinstated, if they had listened to Rick Beth would be alive and we would have a super cute blonde girl on the show.
Rick is getting softer, if anything.
???
I think it’s Rick coming to terms with what he said to Daryl after he ripped that guys throat out, and also what Carol told him before he exiled her. He can’t just be a farmer, or in this case good guy.
Rick is both. He’s at his best when he’s both. And despite him running down Bob and shooting him in the head, at the end of the episode it was still very heartfelt when he told the other people in the hospital that they could come with them if they wanted.
The group needs to be split between people who are more hardass and wary and people who are more moral and emotional. Rick as the leader needs to be both. If he rejects one or the other he falls apart.
You have to have the person willing to make the hard call. The designated asshole so to speak.
Rick’s entire group are clearly the bad guys. Think about all the lives they have messed up by just showing up. All these people were doing just fine until Rick and company showed up and destroyed their peaceful existence.
1. The farmhouse – showed up and it burned to the ground. With Beth dead, there is only one survivor from the whole family.
2. The prison – they were doing just fine on their own. Rick moves in. All prisoners are dead now.
3. Woodbury – they seem to be getting along peacefully until Rick showed up.
4. Terminus – they had a nice little system going until Rick showed up.
5. The church – that dude was doing just fine. Now he’s screwed.
Gabriel was attacked by walkers because he finally ran out of donation food and had to leave the church in search of more. Also he can’t kill people and he’d be dead now if it weren’t for the group finding him. He screwed Michonne and Coraaal!, by losing the church and almost getting them and the baby killed. He is just a little ahead of Eugene in the useless department.
with the exception of the church, I’d like to subscribe to your newsletter.
Monday through Thursday maybe?
So did I already have epilepsy and that video just brought it out? Or did the video give me epilepsy?
Hahaha I legitimately have epilepsy. I had to stop the video cause of it. but then I immediately thought “that song was fucking awful”
my Aunty Lucy got a nearly new red Audi just by parttime work from a home pc. find more information …………………………………….. [www.walletprofit]
How in the fuck were Dawn or Gareth “fully formed?”
+1
I think Rick hitting the skids mentally has been coming since he found out his best friend boned his wife. So a mental break was bound to happen. If the flow of the story is going to happen like the comics then his “darker” attitude is going to cause some rifts amongst his group.
He already hit the skids mentally when Lori died. A big part of Season 3 was Rick trying to manitain a grip on his sanity.
No cuz he woulda shot everyone in the face after Beth died. He obviously showed compassion for his friends by NOT sacrificing them for revenge and plus he offered to take anyone that wanted to leave.
Rick has been balancing the good and bad parts of his personality.
If Rowles had paid any fucking attention to the last episode, he would have noticed that Rick offered the Grady crew to join his group. He didnt kill them all.
And he only ran down Bob when he didnt stop.
He is an anti-hero, given that he can be a brutal killer, and he is clearly not all there given that Daryl had to twice convince him not to kill people.
But then Daryl’s decision backfired and got Beth killed.
ROWLSD
Seriously you are terrible lol. OMG Gemma is Walter White!! The governor is still alive!! Chibs is working with the Irish OBV!!
He’s a tweener.
Actually just the opposite Rick proved to be right and Beth died because he let the other dopes decide how to save her. Hopefully people start actually watching the show.
No comic spoilers, but if the show continues to follow the comics trajectory, then I will say they’re taking a more “believable” character journey to where they’re going. I always felt like this part of the comics were a tad disjointed. Instead, it looks like the additions and outright inventions by the show this season could wrap it all together.
I think the one thing everybody is forgetting is the fact it is a zombie apocalypse there are no rules just survive. Think of the people Rick lost his wife, almost Carl, Shane Hershel beth almost the baby. You have to ask your self going through that how would you act, Rick is not a villian I think he’s coming to terms that survival is number one. Terminas they went because they thought it was safe the people from the hospital were savnapping people and making them there slave they were safe at the prison but the governor tried to take it. So is Rick turning into a villian hell no he’s turning into somebody that throws the first punch and says sorry later.
No more Mr. Nice Guy. The change has happen. Rick can do No Wrong….yet.
You have to have a designated asshole. I approve of Rick offing Bob.
Rick has evolved into a combination of himself, Shane and Hershel. He’s making decisions on a case-by-case basis that are the best for the safety and well-being of his people. He protects like Rick, kills when necessary like Shane and welcomes/trusts like Hershel.
no matter how bad Rick gets we will always love him…in fact the badder he gets the more i adore his sexy ass lol
i think rick might be bad but will still do anything to protect the group
he says on season 4 that the group is his family
plus i love rick he is awsome
Think about what has happened to Rick so far. At the start, he was simply a cop who only wanted to find his wife and son. And he found them, but in doing so, he cause Merle to be forced to cut off his own hand to survive, but he didn’t do it on purpose, he was trying to protect people. Then, once he finds his family, he goes back to save Merle’s life, and Morgan’s, who saved HIS life. He doesn’t do either, but Glenn is kidnapped and he is forced to prepare for a war that he will undoubtedly lose to save him. So he saves Glenn, and goes back to his camp to find that zombies have invaded the camp and his wife and son and best friend are in mortal danger. So his family and friend turn out okay, but a few people are lost. Then they leave and one more person leaves the group. The go to the CDC, the last hope for humanity, only to find that all but one doctor are dead, and the doctor that is left is crazy and has no idea what happens and plans to blow the place up, and tries to lock them in and blow them up too. They make it out, though, and keep on the road. Then over a hundred zombies pass by them and two of them chase a little girl into the forest, and he is forced to run after her. He hides from the zombies, kills the zombies, and never sees her (alive) again. Then his son is shot and he finds a farm with a family of people who are able to save his son. But they still have to look for the girl. They spend damn near every waking moment doing so, and one of the most valued members of the group is almost killed. Then he finds out that his wife is pregnant and tried to abort the baby, and that she fucked his best friend when she thought he was dead, and that the baby might not be his. Then he finds out that the owner of the farm, Hershel, is crazy as hell and is keeping zombies in the barn. So now he has to figure out how to handle that and stay on the farm, since Hershel wants him to leave. Then his best friend flips out and kills the zombies in the barn, which Hershel saw as his living but sick family. And then they find that the little girl they have been risking their lives for for half a damn season was in the barn the whole time. So now its just about carved in stone that they must leave, and be out in a world of zombies with his son and pregnant wife. Then Hershel leaves and goes on a bender, so he is now forced to find him. He finds him, convinces him to come back with them and let them stay, but two strangers show up and try to kill them. Rick kills them, then others in their group attack. They drive them off, and one is left behind with his leg inpaled. They save him and bring him back to the farm, but Shane hates the idea of letting him live. He decides to take Shane to leave Randall somewhere, but Shane decides to try to kill him, and Rick is forced to save his life for the sake of morales. He fights his best friend, goes back, decides to kill Randall, tries to do it but his son shows up so he of course can’t do it in front of him, so decides not to. But then Dale, the morale center of the group, is killed due to his own son’s actions. So he decides again on freeing Randall, but decides to take Daryl. Shane kills Randall and lies, then attempts to kill Rick because he loves his wife, so Rick is forced to kill his best friend. Then his new home is overrun with zombies again, so he is forced to be on the road again with a group of people to protect, and another is seemingly lost. So they go through winter without incident, and find a prison. Great. But a valued member and his wife are killed after prisoners that tried to kill him once, tried again, except now he has a newly born daughter. He goes crazy for a while, killing for no reason, then goes even crazier and gets a damn phone call in a zombie apocalypse. He realizes it’s in his head, and begins to see his wife outside the walls, and during this, a new person shows up with baby formula after Glenn and Maggie are taken while trying to deliver the formula. She informs them of where they are and who they are with, and they are forced to start a war with a much more powerful force in order to get their friends back. They get them back, and Merle, the crazy, deranged, dangerous redneck is back and with them. This poses a problem of course, but Rick is forced to deal with it on account of Daryl, and their new unpredictable arrival must also stay. So they proceed with a war, and Rick runs back into Morgan, who is crazy and has lost his son. Morgan and Rick part ways again, and Rick returns to the prison and continues seeing his dead wife.
And more happens, but I don’t want to go into it right now. The point is, Rick has been through a LOT of shit. He had to kill countless people, including his best friend, during a fucking zombie apocalypse, all while ATTEMPTING to keep his son and daughter, and his group, safe. Who wouldn’t go crazy and start fucking shit up after that? He raises hell for a reason, folks. Fact is, he’s still more badass than any other character anyone has every created.