As far as I can tell, Keanu Reeves and Drew Barrymore have only appeared in the same movie once (1986’s Babes in Toyland), but after watching them on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, I demand we get a new movie with them being effortlessly charming together. It can be a romantic-comedy, it can be a horror movie, it can be a musical (especially if it’s a musical). I don’t care, as long as it happens. I mean, come on.

Outside of the Pillsbury Doughboy-esque giggle, Barrymore also praised Reeves for being “kind, humble, gracious, hardworking” and recalled the time they went on a motorcycle joyride on her 16th birthday. “We drove at the warp speed of my life. We went and you took me on the ride of my life, and I was so free, I was such a free human being, and it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy,” she said. Reeves doesn’t remember the specifics as well as Barrymore, but if he wants to relive the moment with me, I’m around. I’ll even bring my own motorcycle helmet.

Later in the interview, Reeves embarrassed himself with a corny expression.

You can watch a clip from their interview above (and see The Matrix Resurrections, either in a theater or on HBO Max, beginning December 22).