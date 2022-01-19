Jared Leto doesn’t appear to relish roles where he actually looks like himself. We’ll eventually see him vamp out in Morbius, and let’s just say that he’s favored lots of time in the makeup chair with House Of Gucci, Suicide Squad, Dallas Buyers Club, and Chapter 27. Yet in WeCrashed, we actually see Leto in physically recognizable form (albeit with some contouring at work) as he plays Israeli businessman Adam Neumann, the one-time CEO of WeWork who crashed and burned in the tatters of his messianic complex and his flawed shared-office-space model. This happened quite quickly, too, with WeWork once valued at $47 billion and shattering into nothing within weeks.

In this eight-episode limited series, Leto (accompanied by Anne Hathaway as Neumann’s wife, Rebekah, also an apparent narcissist) returns to TV long after his stint of leaning against lockers as Jordan Catalano in My So-Called Life. The dude loves to pour on the accent work, and his Neumann is disconcertingly comfortable with the idea of comparing himself to Jesus Christ. It must be the hair. From the synopsis:

The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

The story’s based upon the Wondery podcast, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, with the Apple TV+ series created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello (who also who also serve as co-writers and co-showrunners). Co-stars in this miniseries include Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle, and look for WeCrashed on Apple TV+ on March 18.