Another Dad Attempted To Name ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters After Watching A Full Season

07.24.14 5 Comments

Remember at the end of Game of Thrones season three when that one Redditor’s dad attempted to name all the characters of the show he’d seen ever episode of? The results were hilarious. Because dads are gonna dad.

Well, a different Redditor just watched season one with his father and immediately gave him the name test. The results are slightly less hilarious and could clearly be “FAKE!,” but someone put a lot of time into putting text over HBO promo images, so for the sake of Lancasters and Winterland we’re going to pretend they’re full-on real. Here are a handful of my favorites…

got-dad-names-1

got-dad-names-3

got-dad-names-4

got-dad-names-5

got-dad-names-6

got-dad-names-7

got-dad-names-8

got-dad-names-9

got-dad-names-10

got-dad-names-11

got-dad-names-12

got-dad-names-13

See them all at r/GameOfThrones. Images courtesy of HBO.

