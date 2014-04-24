Anthony Bourdain’s Takedown Of EDM Is A Thing To WOMP WOMP WOMP

“I used to be with It, but then they changed what It was. Now, what I’m with isn’t It, and what’s It seems weird and scary to me.” And it’ll happen to you, too, EDM kids. Electronic dance machine is the new IT, and it’s taking over music festivals, stadiums, and the EDM of American cities, Las Vegas. Ravers are fine with this bass-dropping development, but not Anthony Bourdain. Here’s what the crankiest of chefs had to say about DJs during a recent episode of Parts Unknown set in the Land of the 24-Hour Buffet.
Bourdain: “These days, for better or worse, live acts, live performers, are being squeezed out in favor of EDM. Electronic dance music. It’s a DJ’s world, and where once they used to say cocaine was god’s way of saying you had too much money, now maybe EDM is.”
Surveying the young be-glowsticked crowd at Marquee: “Come ye lords and princelings of douchedom. Hear my clarion call. Anointeth thyself with gel and heavenly body spray. Maketh the sign of the devil horns with thine hands. Let there be the high fiving and the hugging of many bros, for this is the kingdom and the power. Now frolic and maketh it to rain.” (Via)
I don’t want to hate EDM, because then I feel like my dad who doesn’t understand why anyone would want to listen to the “hip-hop music,” but I do. Maybe I just haven’t experienced it “right”?
Now I love EDM. Sorry, Bourdain.
Bourdain must be angling for Andy Rooney’s old job.
or he realizes that the “new disco” is about to die a deserved death.
Theres worse things you can do for money and pussy-Patton Oswalt
Dance clubs have ALWAYS been wretched hives of self-centered douchedom. From the discoteques of the 70’s to the clubs of the 80’s to the raves of the 90’s … the music and the fashion and drugs of choice changes … the douchebags stay the same.
the fashion doesn’t every really change at all.
Nor, do the drugs. they just call it something else now.
“Molly- it’s Ecstasy for stupid rich people!”
This guy gets it.
Its not fucking techno
You know how long we’ve been hearing this?
In my late teens, proms and school dances were moving away from live bands in favor of DJs. People complained, then they lived with it, then things swung back toward bands.
There is no comparison between the two and people realize this eventually. It’s cyclical.
It’s like in the 80’s when drum machines were in vogue. Never replaced drummers and never will.
^Drum machines replace drummers just fine, if the music is suited for and built for drum machines.
My biggest problem with EDM is that I actually have difficulty telling songs apart. Otherwise, I don’t really mind it and it can be catchy. I do hate when they go overboard on the WUB WUB WUB WUB though.
There are not any songs. That’s why it’s so hard to tell the same 37 noises apart based upon the random ordering they’re played in.
It sounds like R2D2 fucking a Dial Up Router to me.
he”s cooler than me b/c i don’t know what edm is
Holy shit that’s hilarious. Fuck yeah Anthony Bourdain.
Anthony Bourdain + Penn Jillette = Awesomeness
EDM is the extruded GMO-laced “pink slime” of music. Give ’em hell, Anthony!
I don’t disagree, but Anthony Bourdain calling anyone else a douche is about as ironic as it gets.
Even noted nightclub operator Victor Drai is dismissive of these clubs because “Nobody’s getting laid”.
The live shows are the only things that irk me about EDM. The image of a guy just standing on a stage and like, also listening along with everyone else will never not be ridiculous and hilarious to me.
The reason EDM sucks, (and this is inarguable,) is because when you’re alone by yourself, walking down the aisle at the market, pumping gas, mowing the lawn….you can’t hum an EDM melody.
If my mind starts to wander, I can hum/beatbox/fake music sounds to Seven Nation Army, any time, anywhere. I can whistle Across the Universe. I can tap out Paint it Black.
You ever tried going, “hey bro, you know that song that goes WEEEEEEEE ooooh whomp whomp whomp whomp chikka WEEEEoooooWEEEEE”?
You’re not gonna get anywhere. It’s not real music, because you just can’t emulate it.
Yup, because I’ve never found myself humming that “Stay the Night” song by Zedd with the Paramore singer before.
dumb dumb dumb.
I think any example using the “Paramore singer” as your epitome of quality kinda makes -your- point dumb dumb dumb.
You have to have faith in music. It will never let you down.
Not like Daddy, anyway.
EDM can be annoying and monotonous as fuck, but people hating on it are missing the point. I used to hate until I saw a performance live. The whole thing is about creating a full sensory party environment. It’s basically impossible to not be wowed by crazy ass light shows, super heavy bass and being right next to a bunch of hot, young people jumping around and dancing if you’re present for it. If the sensory and communal experience aren’t enough, the music is layered and fast enough to not leave you any time to think about what exactly its trying to “say.”
Start thinking too much about it and looking for meaning in say, Skrillex’s “First of the Year (Equinox),” and you’ll start to hate on it. Its just shit that makes you want to party, not think. I went to Coachella last week and was able to enjoy both, though eventually I got burned out on the EDM stuff because eventually you get burned out on just partying for 5 hours straight and crave music that actually have stories or meaning within them. Still though, good “music” doesn’t necessarily mean it has to have a good deeper meaning or amazing technical musicianship or song structure behind it. That’s where I think people mostly find it so easy to hate on this ish.
So in other words, EDM isn’t really “music,” it’s just a means to an end to make partying more intense.
Again to that effect, I could probably achieve the same effect by railing a line of coke.
Makes the whole thing seem kinda cheap, doesn’t it?
It’s still music, it just doesn’t fit your definition of “good.”
Again, see it in person and you’ll get a different perspective on it.
I went to EDC in 2011. I have experienced it. I’m not some cranky old man, spewing about crap he’s never lived. The only reason 90% of people go to those things, myself once upon a time, and it sounds like you personally, is to do a shitload of drugs, get messed up, and just blur away.
If that’s your argument, it’s an excuse to get jacked up, fine. Can’t take that away. But nobody’s gonna say that’s “music.” It’s patternized noise, and everybody knows it.
So EDM parties are just like a group sensory deprivation chamber?
You people complaining about EDM are truly pathetic. ALL MUSIC IS JUST NOISE IT MATTERS NOT WHAT YOU CREATE IT WITH. Rock is dead, deal with it.
A grey haired man doesn’t like EDM? THAT’S A SHOCKER!