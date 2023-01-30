The dream of Anya Taylor-Joy getting drunk and playing chess again is over.

Earlier today, a mysterious tweet appeared on the actress’ Twitter account. “The Queen’s Gambit 2,” it read before being deleted 10 minutes later. Was Taylor-Joy revealing something she wasn’t supposed to? Nope, because it wasn’t her doing the tweeting.

“My Twitter has been hacked. Apologies for all inconveniences. It’s not me!” The Menu star wrote in an Instagram story, along with a photo of her adorable cat. Variety has also confirmed that “there was no truth to the The Queen’s Gambit season two tweet.”

Taylor-Joy was quite active on Twitter during the fall in which The Queen’s Gambit debuted on Netflix and became one of its most popular limited series. In fact, her last tweet, dated November 23, 2020, celebrated The Queen’s Gambit for becoming Netflix’s “biggest scripted limited series to date” with a “record-setting 62 million households” watching “in its first 28 days.”

Taylor-Joy using Instagram to confirm her Twitter was hacked is the second best decision of the day. The best: no more The Queen’s Gambit. Not every show needs more than one season to tell a story, even the good ones. Or as co-creator Scott Frank put it, “I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry — let me put it differently — I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told.”

Maybe Furiosa can play chess. There’s a lot of down time in the wasteland.

Anya Taylor-Joy confirms her Twitter was hacked and she did not tweet about “The Queen’s Gambit 2.” pic.twitter.com/w877fRxt6a — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 30, 2023

(Via Variety)