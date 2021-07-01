On Wednesday, Roku quietly updated its homepage to prominently display the new remote for its recently released Roku Express 4k+. While this seems like an innocuous event, analysts are latching on to a significant development for the remote: It now includes a button for Apple TV+. After years of keeping its products walled off, this move is believed to be the first time that Apple has put its branding on a competitor’s device, and analysts are saying it’s a “shocking” sign that the streaming service is desperate for new subscribers.

“Nobody ever would have expected this,” LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield told the New York Post. “The thought that Apple, rather than create a device that’s going to replace Roku is now buying a button next to Netflix or next to Disney+ just shows you that as they get into the content business, they need to be everywhere.”

While Apple TV+ shows like Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest have become critical favorites, that acclaim has not boosted subscriber numbers, which are reportedly “sputtering” compared to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. One major issue has been the company’s practice of extending free trials, which has led to a glut of users who aren’t paying for the service.

Via The Post:

According to a January study by MoffettNathanson of nearly 19,500 customers, a whopping 62 percent of Apple TV+ subscribers are still on the free promotional offer. Nearly 30 percent said they don’t plan to resubscribe once the promo expires, while another 30 percent said they plan to renew at the $4.99 monthly price. The rest said they were unsure what they would do.

According to CNet, Apple plans to cut back aggressively on free trials ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Ted Lasso.

(Via New York Post)