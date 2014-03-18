The Best Of Last Night's 'Archer': 'Eat A Dick, Jungle'

“Rules of Extraction” picked the narrative right up from where we left off last week, but more importantly it also picked up the back-to-basics themes of Archer & Co. on a mission-gone-weird with cutaways to shenanigans from home base. For me this is when the show is at its best, with Sterling going all half-cocked alpha male in an exotic setting he fears and/or despises, Ray and Cyril around for just enough buddy comedy. The side story was obviously the weaker component, and I could have used a few more bursts of Krieger, but all-in-all just old fashioned ISIS good times.
And I can honestly say I was more shocked by the croc attack than by anything that happened on The Walking Dead on Sunday. Holy sh*t that was gruesome.
Now for the best lines, moments, and a few observations from yours truly:
- I never use “epic” ‘but that jungle car crash scene was epic. An extra long tip of the cap to Floyd County on that one. Also: “Eat a dick, jungle.”
- BJ and the Bear
- In college we had an explanation that invoked how you treat your country as to why you “Don’t call a fraternity a ‘frat’.” I won’t share that here.
- Crepuscular
- I really want to hear the rest of Krieger’s explanation of the intercom voicemail gag. I was *this* close to being 100% convinced Archer is in fact autistic.
- “Fear is there bacon bits.”
- Pam’s Archer cosplay sex fantasy got a wee bit dark, huh? Are Lana and I the only ones who forgot that she’s had sex with pretty much everyone?
- A Sterling Archer nature show really can’t happen fast enough.
- Phrasing jokes about not doing phrasing joke are still my new favorite phrasing jokes.
- I like that we don’t even acknowledge when Sterling gets shot anymore.
- Slater sighting! Is he pretty much playing himself? I’m all for that.
Finally, I really loved the Ray storyline this episode. Equal parts smart, funny, and touching-for-Archer. Of course the real takeaway is FEAR CROCODILES…
Check out all of Chet’s most excellent GIFs here. The really gruesome portion is on page 2.
Not a fan of the GoVice stuff, but this was probably THE best episode of the season. Lost my shit at the random INBOX IS FULL dance rave. (Which is now my desktop wallpaper)
Lana: Nobody wants an enema
Charlene: Some people might want an enema
Lana: Not……..With……..Yogurt
Also I believe this cartoon has warped my fragile little mind because, I believe I just developed a fetish for red heads in WWI era nurse uniforms
Yaaaay
Fear is there bacon bits. Could only hear the bacon bits part, and replayed it twice so I really shouldn’t comment, but shouldn’t it be “their”?
Should be noted: Ray’s “J’accuse” is a reference to the Dreyfus Affair
The big reveal no one seems to be mentioning is the origins of the original coke stash. Unless I misunderstood both Archer and Mallory denied being the buyer. So if they weren’t, who was?
Time loop. The coke on the airplane is the coke they’ve had all along.
“God. Damn. Well, now I’m almost scared to say anything.” Also, archer’s explanation of why he is afraid of crocodiles is gold.
I was dying when everyone figured out they’d slept with Pam and when Ray got up and walked.
Ok – I did not even see this part. What the F was I doing?????? AHHH. Now I have to go back and watch it.
Best part of the episode. Ray pulled an Archer, and all Archer could do was give him his props.
This episode was fantastic. I love that Ray just wanted Archer to admit how fucked up he was, and Archer, simple and clean, comes through with it. If only everyone could just admit their crap so easily.
This season has been solid but I don’t know if it can touch the brilliance of a certain Friday night show on Fox…
Don’t even start man.
Man this was a great episode. This is what Archer’s all about. Not having the entire gang crammed into a research lab while Pam eats cocaine, Cherlene sings for no reason, and Mallory drinks rubbing alcohol.
For the record there’s nothing wrong with any of those three things.
The opening scene was my favorite of all the seasons. The only other one that comes close is the Bastard Chef episode with the dropped bowls spinning on the kitchen floor.
The animation on that was beautiful. Just brillant.
Last year during a Q&A I asked Matt Thompson if he would ever make a BJ & The Bear reference, so I choose to believe we got one last night because of me.
I loved Rays reaction. “It was?”
I feel like he is watching a different BJ & The Bear…
/tiphat
I’m loving this Colombia excursion.
“Fear is there bacon bits.”
There? There where?
“Frau Blucher”
/fearful whinney
“Werewolf?”
“There wolf.”
And we’re back into the groove that made Archer so great in seasons past. Well done. And I love the fact that I mistakenly thought Woodhouse’s epic-ly long and drawn out fall couldn’t be topped…
I lost it at “Pew Pew!” Both times
“Pew pew” was hilarious
Hell. Yes.
“The only limit is your imagination.”
“Well, I actually have some thoughts on that.” Frisky Dingo callbacks always very welcome.
Also, Cherlene’s Stevie Ray Vaughan guitar was wonderful.
I know that tinnitus, “3rd greatest fear”, and “Bawk bawk!” are all Frisky Dingo things. I think the CHUD reference from “Midnight Ron” is another one.
I recently started rewatching season 3 and 4. I think season 3 is riddled with them.
Also Ray laying on the raft like the Queen.
I pretty much fell off my couch when he started walking at the end. I couldn’t stop laughing…and Archer’s reaction was excellent.
Yes, that was fantastic, and paid off all the more when he wasn’t even paralyzed.
It’s right over they’re. Duh.
“WHAT WAS THAT, RAY?!?”
“Sorry, I genuinely couldn’t hear you.”
I have to disagree with the side story being weaker. I thought they played well off of each other. Don’t get me wrong it was very much a secondary story but it had it’s share of hilarity and with the “Oh my God that’s right” exchange discussed below I thought it had the funniest exchange of the night.
But the whole goddamn show’s hilarious and I’ll join everyone else in saying that the art work was just freaking amazing.
AND WHY AREN’T WE EVEN DISCUSSING RAY LYING ABOUT BEING PARALYZED AGAIN!?!?
I didn’t hate the side story or anything, I just thought the jungle was WAY stronger, mainly because of the Ray portion.
This episode is pretty much required multiple viewings just to watch Ray the whole time with knowledge he’s not actually paralyzed.
The fact that Ray stuck with the fake paralysis thing even when he thought they were going to be devoured by killer crocs was just amazing.
Also, his work disarming the guard while being carried. That’s just good teamwork.
Pam: “You know what always cheers me up?”
Lana: “We’re not giving her cocaine!”
Pam: “I was going to say cock…”
Classic Pam last night
I’m pretty sure she was saying she was going to dress up like Sterling for that one….
Dressing up as Ron? No, no, no, she clearly said dressing up as “Mr. Archer,” which is definitely to be taken to mean Sterling.
She’s a trooper, volunteering to drink as much as necessary to make dressing up as Ron and taking a strap-on to Mallory somewhat less strange
Wait. WAIT. ARCHER IS AN ESKIMO SIBLING WITH HIS OWN MOTHER.
Oh my god that’s right.
Jaguar poop. Yes…
Agreed. How was this not mentioned?
That scene where Lana realizes she’s not only had sex with the same guy that Carol/Cheryl/Cherlene and Pam have had, only to realize that she’s had sex with Pam, only to have Mallory laugh at her, only to have Mallory realize she’s had sex with Pam.
I think I broke a rib laughing there.
@Mancy I can’t wait till Archer finds out that Cyril had sex with his mom. Can’t. Wait.
Also Pam filming Tentacle porn with Ray, Cyril, an Octopus and a Tranq gun
Let’s not forget the time both Ray and Pam separately took advantage of Passed Out in the bathroom Cyril in Season 2, A growing concern
“This is going to get weird”
Mallory and Pam had a threesome back in Season 2. Everyone has hooked up with just about everyone else except Woodhouse. Kreiger has only slept with Charlene from what I remember. Ray also has been left out of most of the fun, only getting it on with Cyril.
Yeah, erections are hard to come by without an ample blood supply… yikes, I said “erection,” “hard” and “come” in the same sentence… phrasing…
Brett Bunsen never slept with anyone. Probably from losing all that blood in office shootings.
I’ve been re-watching season 1 and just saw the one that has Lana “sleep” with the whole office and then actually sleep with Pam. I believe it’s the same episode, since it’s about Cyril’s cheating, that it shows Cyril slept with Mallory as well. Pretty much the entire group has slept with multiples in the group with Krieger or Ray being the exceptions
“Oh my God, that’s right.”
“Probably a jaguar. Excited about being magnificent and crepuscular.”
Never change, Archer.