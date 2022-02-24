‘Arthur’ Fans React To The Beloved PBS Series Ending After 25 Years

The series finale of beloved children’s show Arthur aired this week, and the internet went into full-blown nostalgia mode, sharing their favorite aardvark memories from the last 25 years of the show.

The show ended in a touching full-circle moment, with Arthur becoming what he always wanted to be: an author. His first story? How he got his glasses, which just so happened to be the first episode of Arthur way back in 1996. That is the definition of wholesome content.

Obviously, millennials were inspired by the aardvark’s various adventures over the last two decades. We were all there when he got his first library card, and when DW was being the most annoying little sister on the planet. As the Arthur generation grew up, his likeness became the face of many memes and jokes. Arthur has been there for us through it all! It’s sad to see a monumental show end, but a finale like this also created an opportunity for some really good tweets.

We were able to see Arthur & his pals grow up, and the original voice actor came back to portray 28-year-old Arthur for the finale. Though some people were a little…critical of his late-twenties look.

Adult Arthur looks like he used to front a regionally successful pop punk band in the late 00s that was just a few years too late to REALLY catch the big commercial wave so then he got into tech startups pic.twitter.com/bDNnm37olR — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) February 22, 2022

He also met his maker, literally, when the creator of the show Marc Brown, had a cameo on the finale.

so arthur’s story ended by having him become an actual author. the person who pushed him into that career, marc brown (the creator of arthur). oh and the voice of adult arthur was the original voice of arthur (Micheal Yarmush) i’m emotionally wrecked rn. #arthur #arthur25 pic.twitter.com/KgGFnF93aR — aMucc (@amurkymuc) February 21, 2022

As Arthur publishes his graphic novel, it’s revealed that the whole series was actually written by the aardvark himself. Now that’s a beautiful ending.

The ending was revealed to us on Day 1. DW IS READING ARTHUR'S GRAPHIC NOVEL 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯#Arthur25 pic.twitter.com/kIk3FBWUWV — Peeebs (@ItsPeeebs) February 21, 2022

Me watchung Arthur as a kid vs me watching the #Arthur25 finale now pic.twitter.com/eSzurb9f74 — Madison Square Goblin (@HeyLookGeorge) February 22, 2022

why this arthur finale got me tearing up?? he ended up getting an art drawing book from the library by accident and 20 years later he became an artist. and made a graphic novel about his life. and the first story of it was the first episode of arthur. 🥺 #arthur25 pic.twitter.com/4LNkzingdB — tay ³³³ (@plainpotatotay) February 21, 2022

Me watching the Arthur Finale and realizing I’m an adult too now #Arthur25 #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/k1chF0JzKM — Neptune Scorpion (@lunarmermaid) February 21, 2022

The show was also known for its inclusivity, featuring a gay wedding in its later seasons, which was rare for a children’s show. Fans pointed out that they hinted at even more in the finale.

The official Arthur Twitter account assured the internet that our friend isn’t going away forever, and his legacy will live on, with digital shorts and online content. Although we could do without DW becoming a cop. She already did enough tattle-tailing as a kid.