Heartbreaking news for library card holders everywhere: the long-running animated series Arthur is set to end its legendary run next month, after PBS announced its cancellation last year. The good news is that the audience will finally get what they’ve been waiting for: to see Arthur as an adult.

The series will conclude with four new episodes featuring a flash-forward showing grown-up versions of the show’s iconic characters. The new episodes will air as a part of a special 25th anniversary marathon of the children’s show, featuring nearly 250 episodes and movie specials all part of the ACU (Arther Cinematic Universe). No word yet on just how old the animals will be, and if they will experience the same adult problems that adults face these days, such as taxes and TikTok hierarchy fights.

Arthur has been on air since 1996 and follows the titular aardvark and his pals as they navigate childhood and beyond. The marathon will air on PBS Kids and livestream on the PBS Kids YouTube channel for free. The four new episodes will air on Feb 21st.

For all the Arthur fans out there, fear not: according to PBS, Arthur will still have a presence online, including digital shorts, games, and a podcast in the works, in addition to the show’s meme legacy.