HBO

Before death and destruction march into Winterfell, the powers that be over on Game of Thrones gave fans a true gift: the sailing of the good ship, Gendrya.

That’s right, Arya Stark of Winterfell finally got it in guys, and boy was that romp in the sack … er, on the sacks hotter than a blacksmith’s forge.

Arya and Gendry have been circling each other since the show’s second season when both were captured from their journeys with the Night’s Watch and taken to Harrenhal. Back then, Arya was a skinny little scrap, passing as a boy so she wouldn’t be taken hostage by the Lannisters and used as leverage against her brother in the war. And Gendry was a blacksmith from flea-bottom escaping the city before Cersei purged it of any of her late husband’s remaining bastards.

Time is just a concept on a show like Game of Thrones, but because of the age difference between Maisie Williams and Joe Dempsie, a romance just didn’t seem in the cards. Sure, Arya liked to tease Gendry on his abysmal sword technique and gaze longingly at his washboard abs while Gendry spouted some swoon-worthy game about calling her “M’lady” but none of us were actively rooting for a pre-teen and a bearded twenty-something to hook up.