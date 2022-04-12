Since ending her reign as Arya on HBO’s massive series Game Of Thrones, Maisie Williams has starred in a few one-off movies, including the cursed film The New Mutants, but her next big role will be nothing like she’s ever done before.

In a new profile with GQ, Williams goes in-depth about her preparations for the upcoming miniseries Pistol which will follow The Sex Pistols and their massive rise to fame during the 70s in London. Williams is tapped to play Jordan (aka Pamela Rooke) an edgy punk rocker. Though Williams is clearly used to major hype, this project would be a much more mature role for her, including some topless scenes.

The Game Of Thrones actress was hesitant to do nudity, “just because of everything that happens in the industry and all the horror stories I’ve heard,” the actress said. “I want to be in this show because I’m the best person to do this, not because I’m the only girl who’ll take her top off.”

She shared her concerns with director Danny Boyle, who convinced her it was deeper than just nudity. “Jordan was a political statement,” Williams concluded. “Her entire ethos was turning the male gaze in on itself, and it was overtly sexual in a way that made other people feel ashamed…If I take my top off, I want to make other people feel uncomfortable.” Williams assured fans she didn’t go method: “I definitely didn’t like, do any drugs.”

Williams got the part after embodying Jordan in a virtual audition. The series was shot last spring and is expected to be released on May 31st…unless there’s another New Mutants situation.