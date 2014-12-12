Ashton Kutcher Basically Confirmed That Charlie Sheen Will Return To ‘Two And A Half Men’

The skunked beer that America has been swilling in its mouth for 12 seasons known as Two and a Half Men will finally be spit out on February 19th. Many questions remain, though: will Angus T. Jones return? Who names their kid Angus T. Jones? What does the T. stand for? It’s Tiberius, isn’t it? Also, will Charlie Sheen, who literally died on the show/is figuratively dead in real life, come back, too? He claims he “[owes] it to the fans” to do so, while Ashton Kutcher all but confirmed the #winning resurrection on today’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it,” Kutcher said. “I’m scared.”
DeGeneres wasn’t scared at all, asking pointedly if Charlie Sheen was coming back. Kutcher’s mouth hung open and his arms flailed about, but no words came out for a few moments. Finally, he said, “If you’re working on the Warner Bros. lot, if there’s sirens, come save me.”
“So Charlie comes back,” DeGeneres concluded. Kutcher vehemently denied saying anything, but he gave a sheepish grin and giggle. (Via)
Meanwhile, on the set of another long-running sitcom that’s shutting down in 2015, Parks and Recreation, no one’s talking about the return of Mark Brendanawicz. They’re good.
What’s truly amazing is that there’s a percentage of the population that will be emotionally invested in the finale.
Oof. I was watching an old season one Brendanawicz episode of Parks and Rec the other night on Esquire, and I forgot how much that guy is NOT missed.
Brendana-QUITS!
I always liked the character. He was the straight man who wasn’t to the Swanson extreme.
You know what though?
I really like that banner image.
There, I said it.
I’d love to Sheen back on the show!
I think a good twist would be that ALEX HARPER wins the LOTTERY and Charlie moves in with him….New show idea?
You are what is wrong with America.
@batgrandpa
did you used to work for roaseanne?
In another article on this page, it says that ” CBS is Finally Pulling The Plug on Two and A Half Men” I doubt if anyone really knows what’s going on there ….
Are they pulling the plug, as in canceling it, or are they just letting it die at the end of a season without picking up any more episodes?
