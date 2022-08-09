Earlier this week, Ashton Kutcher appeared on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge where he went into detail about a rare but serious disorder that kept him from walking, hearing, and seeing.

Kutcher revealed that two years ago, he had a “weird, super rare form of vasculitis,” which involves the inflammation of the blood vessels. The disorder, he explained to Grylls, “knocked out my vision, and knocked out my hearing, and knocked out all my equilibrium.” He said, “It took me like a year to build it all back up. You don’t really appreciate it till it’s gone, until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to see again. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'”

Obviously, Kutcher was able to learn how to walk and see again, which gave him a new lease on life. He added that he’s “lucky to be alive” after the incident.

The actor, who will soon return to the screen in the That ’70s Show spinoff, took to Twitter to clear up any misconceptions about his disorder: “Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn.”

Even though Kutcher experienced side effects, he has since fully recovered and will even run in the New York Marathon later this year, which is very impressive for anyone, let alone someone who was struggling to walk a few years ago. Good luck to Ashton, both on the marathon and the upcoming That ’90s Show.