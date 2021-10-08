That ’70s Show was never a ratings giant, but it was popular enough to run for eight seasons (200 episodes!) and launch the careers of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace. Fox even tried to start a That [Fill-In-The-Blank Decade] Show universe with That ’80s Show, starring a pre-It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Glenn Howerton, but it only lasted one season.

Maybe Netflix will have better success with That ’90s Show.

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a followup to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman, respectively. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler, who serves as showrunner, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsay Turner.

The Wisconsin-set show takes place in 1995 and follows Eric (Grace) and Donna’s (Prepon) daughter, Leia, “who is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” the Deadline description reads. So, sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll wears JNCO jeans now?

Outside of Smith and Jo Rupp, no other That ’70s Show cast members have a current agreement to appear in the spinoff, but the expectation is that “a number of them” will. It’s also unclear who will provide the theme song. Might I suggest Weird Al?

