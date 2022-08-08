Ashton Kutcher is on Monday night’s episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, which presumably features a lot of stomping around Mother Earth. But not that long ago he wouldn’t be have been able to keep up with the adventurer. In a clip from the episode, Kutcher can be heard revealing that he once had a rare disorder that kept him from seeing, hearing, even walking.

In the clip, the soon-to-be-returning That ‘70s Show vet tells Grylls that two yeas back he had a “weird, super rare form of vasculitis,” which involves the flaming of the blood vessels. The disorder, he revealed, “knocked out my vision, and knocked out my hearing, and knocked out all my equilibrium.” He said, “It took me like a year to build it all back up. You don’t really appreciate it till it’s gone, until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to see again. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'”

But as you can see, Kutcher was able to walk again, and to hear again, and to see again. He added that he’s “lucky to be alive.”

On the plus side, it gave him a newfound look at life. “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?” he said. “You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, vasculitis “can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which reduces the width of the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can result in organ and tissue damage.”

Along with his wife Mila Kunis, Kutcher has made himself helpful, helping raise money in the early days of the pandemic and raising millions for Ukraine, where Kunis was born.

You can watch the clip in the video below:

(Via Entertainment Weekly)