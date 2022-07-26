It’s been over 16 years since That ’70s Show aired its series finale, but the show has never stopped being a popular mainstay in syndication and on streaming networks. Knowing that the Fox sitcom is still a powerhouse with viewers, Netflix greenlit a new spinoff series, That ’90s Show, which reunites almost all of the original cast (with the obvious exception of Danny Masterson).

Among the returning cast are real-life couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who met on the show that launched both of their careers. So when the offer came to reprise their roles on That ’90s Show, the two knew it was the right thing to do.

“Mila and I were contemplating it,” Kutcher told Variety at the red carpet premiere of B.J. Novak’s Vengeance. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

While Netflix has yet to announce a release date for That ’90s Show, more details about the spinoff have been trickling out. Via Variety:

“That ’90s Show” is set to follow Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she visits her grandparents for the summer. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are returning from the original cast to once again play Red and Kitty. The series, set in 1995, will follow a new generation of Point Place kids and includes newcomers Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

According to Variety, Kutcher and the original cast will make guest appearances throughout the series, which will prominently center on Red and Kitty trying to wrangle another generation of youngsters. “It’s really funny,” Kutcher said. “The new cast is phenomenal.”

