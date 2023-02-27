It’s never a dull moment when Aubrey Plaza appears at an awards show. Once she blesses the audience with her presence and cracks a few off-putting jokes, then the party can really start!

At this year’s SAG awards, Plaza once again brought her signature scowl and managed to secure an award for best ensemble cast, thanks to The White Lotus. But it wouldn’t be an awards show without some sort of wardrobe malfunction, and fans seemed to theorize that the actress’s dress wasn’t fitting properly. Plaza’s sequined Michael Kors gown had a front cut-out that was only slightly revealing, though it could have been worse.

While Plaza and the cast took the stage after their big win, it appeared that her co-star John Gries might have been warning her about a potential slippage situation while they were on stage, leaving Plaza looking annoyed. But then again, Plaza always looks annoyed, so who is to say for certain?

Then today, Plaza’s stylist Jessica Paster responded to the backlash by saying they did “seven fittings” before the big day. The stylist took to Instagram to say that the look was done on purpose. “For real… I wanted underboob.” You see? A little underboob is both normal and funny.

No matter if it was intentional or not, Plaza still managed to be one of the most buzzed-about celebs of the night thanks to her viral moment with Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, which has many fan-casting the duo as a pair of witchy siblings who seek to destroy everyone and everything. Or something like that! Oh, and she won a SAG award too, which is good for her.

(Via People)