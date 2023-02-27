Aubrey Plaza, along with the rest of her The White Lotus co-stars, took home Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2023 SAG Awards. But that wasn’t the most eventful thing to happen to the actress.

Plaza presented an award with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, her fellow “disaffected, witchy Latina,” as @catrcardenas joked. The pairing made almost too much sense. After nearly 10 seconds of silence standing at the podium while presenting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Plaza finally said, “I don’t know why they paired us up together.” Ortega replied, “I know, we have nothing in common.”

Plaza suggested finding the people who did this, and both her and Ortega — doing their best April Ludgate and Wednesday Addams — said at the same time, “And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generation.” Suddenly, them presenting together made sense.

Later in the ceremony, Plaza seemed to nearly suffer a wardrobe malfunction.

Aubrey, who plays leading character Harper, stood in the background of the ensemble cast as F. Murray Abraham delivered his speech — and she looked visibly annoyed the entire time… Firstly, Aubrey appeared particularly angry right after her costar Jon Gries, who plays Greg Hunt, held onto her arm and whispered something in her ear that prompted her to readjust her cutout dress. Some people theorized that Jon was warning Aubrey of a potential wardrobe malfunction, which might’ve thrown her off and left her feeling super uncomfortable.

Plaza did look annoyed, but it could have been a bit, because, well, it’s Aubrey Plaza. Judge for yourself below.

