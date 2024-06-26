These days, a disclaimer of “inspired by a true story” could really mean anything. It could mean that the director read an article about an intriguing person and wanted to make their own spin on it in film form. Or it could mean that a comedian wanted to make a movie about breakfast. You never know.

Netflix’s hit Baby Reindeer might be the streamer’s most complex “true story” because the claimed inspiration for a key character has trashed the series. In the show, Richard Gadd’s Donny is stalked by Martha, a character portrayed by Jessica Gunning. But Gunning wasn’t the first pick for the role, which was allegedly offered to an Oscar-nominated actress.

According to Variety, Netflix pushed “aggressively” for Melissa McCarthy to be cast as Martha, which allegedly led Gadd to “micromanage” and fire his CAA agents. Sources also claim that McCarthy met Gadd about the role but decided to pass. Probably so she could star in the aforementioned breakfast movie.

Maybe McCarthy was skeptical of portraying a real-life figure, something she’s done before. Or maybe she just didn’t want to risk any potential lawsuits. Currently, Fiona Harvey, who identified herself as the “real” Martha, filed a $170 million lawsuit against Netflix, claiming the series falsely presented her as “a sexual predator and a twice-convicted stalker.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gadd seemingly downplayed the real life aspect of the story, and emphasized that it was his own personal experience. “I would say the broad strokes are very much true.” He then added, “I was a bartender, I was a struggling comedian. I was dating Terry and indulging Martha and coming off the back of sexual trauma, so it’s all pretty close.”

Meanwhile, other public figures have spoken about their alleged experiences with the real-life Martha. Scottish politician George Galloway claims that Fiona Harvey also stalked him. “She was just in my life when I didn’t want her to be… The last time I saw her would be around early 1990s. And I hadn’t seen her again until I saw her on the show.”

Baby Reindeer is now streaming on Netflix…along with Unfrosted.

