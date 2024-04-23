Baby Reindeer has been transfixing audiences after hitting the Netflix Top 10 around a week ago. And as the Internet is prone to do, speculation has been running wild as viewers hope to unravel the mystery identities of two characters.

Those characters would be Martha (the female character who stalked Donny and landed in prison as portrayed by Jessica Gunning) and Darrien (the male character who raped Donny, sending him into a spiral of trauma as portrayed by Tom Goodman-Hill). The series is based upon leading actor Richard Gadd’s real life experiences, although he is now making it clear that the circulating speculation is not something that he wanted to see.

Via BBC, Gadd posted an Instagram story, in which he suggested that speculation is getting out of hand:

Gadd asked fans of the show not to speculate about the true identities of the characters, saying people he loved “have worked with and admire are getting unfairly caught up in speculation”. “Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of our show. Lots of love, Richard.”

As Gadd has previously revealed, the real-life Martha did not go to prison because he “didn’t want to throw someone who was that level of mentally unwell” into incarceration mode. Gadd also stressed that he had changed enough details about both the Darrien and Martha characters to ensure that they could not be tied to their real-life identities through onscreen portrayals.

The Baby Reindeer limited series is streaming on Netflix.

(Via BBC)