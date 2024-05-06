Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd has already moved on to working on his next project. Gadd has also asked people to stop speculating about the identities of Martha and Darrien (the characters who abused his alter-ego, Donny, in different ways), although those urgings have fallen on deaf ears. Part of that continuation involves the real-life Martha coming forward to threaten legal action, and as for the chatter about who the Darrien character (who groomed and raped Donny) might be, Gadd has also written: “People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.”

Sean Foley also thusly responded to the false accusations and associated threats lodged directed towards him: “Police have been informed and are investigating all defamatory abusive and threatening posts against me.” Deadline now details word from English author Richard Osman, who broached the subject on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast. According to Osman, many “people in the industry” know the identity of the real-life Darrien after (allegedly) hearing details from Gadd himself:

“There’s a very, very serious thing that happens with a male comedy producer and Richard Gadd, who, as you say, did the show in Edinburgh and has been very open to people in the industry about who that person was, so people in the industry know who that person was. Now it comes out now and a completely different person is identified, someone who has produced Richard Gadd before, but is definitively not the person in any way … And it is not him, definitely not because people in the industry know who it is. And it’s definitely not him.”

Gadd hasn’t spoken further on the subject, although he previously stressed that he had changed details while writing Darrien and Martha, so that they could not be connected to real-life people.

(Via Deadline)