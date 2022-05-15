There’s another Star Wars show about to hit Disney+: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which brings Ewan McGregor back to his most high-profile role. To ring it in, Kyle Mooney returned to one of his more high-profile roles: as the real, hip version of Mandalorian break-out character Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda.

This time, Mooney’s Yoda had, as co-host Michael Che pointed out, “a new vibe.” Indeed, as Yoda pointed out, he’s now more “spiritual.” He went on one of those ayahuasca retreats, “but with a bunch of pills and weed.” Rather than a traditional guide, his “boy Tom Holland got on the aux cable.”

He also talked about finding a new crew, namely Jared Leto, Santana featuring Rob Thomas, Bob the Builder and Tila Tequila. When Che said that sounded like a good team, Yoda replied, “Yeah, it’s a cult.”

Baby Yoda’s so calm now that he loves everyone, even his haters. Among them is Baby Groot, with whom he’s had a beef. “But I’m older now,” he said, “and I just want to say, Baby Groot, I know we had our issues. But I mean this from the bottom of my heart: I really, really don’t like you.”

You can watch Mooney do Baby Yoda again in the video above. Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27.