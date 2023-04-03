After two seasons of playing Kat on Euphoria, actress Barbie Ferreira announced that she would not be returning to the hit HBO series for season three. “I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it.”

Ferreira discussed her decision to exit the show on the Armchair Expert podcast. “When people ask me about season two, it’s usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to season two,” she said, “and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s OK, promise. It’s good.’ I actually did not walk off set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?”

Ferreira continued:

“I don’t think there was a place for her to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

Euphoria is no stranger to alleged behind-the-scenes drama, but Ferreira insists that wasn’t the case here. “[Creator Sam Levinson] writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don’t think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path. At first, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a flop. I’m a loser.’ It really has been a good thing.”

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via Insider)