Kevin Smith just revealed a major Batman rumor that’s sure to grab the attention of long-time fans of the Dark Knight. During the latest episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith confirmed that he has heard “reliable” talk of a sequel to Batman: The Animated Series coming to HBO Max. The classic cartoon that arrived directly on the heels of Tim Burton’s Batman is often cited as one of the best on-screen adaptation of the Caped Crusader. As Smith notes, reviving The Animated Series seems like an easy “no-brainer” for HBO Max as it continues to build up its content offerings to reel in new subscribers. Via Comic Book:

“How f***ing amazing would that be because you can just literally pick up and keep going. It’s not like, oh we gotta explain why everyone’s older, it’s f***ing animation man so you can go right back to those amazing f***ing stories.” He continued, “That to me is no brainer, you’ve got HBO Max, you’re already doing that amazing Harley Quinn show, you’re printing money if you go back and do Batman: The Animated Series. You can’t f**k up the legacy, that’s for damn sure.”

While Smith is careful to emphasize that talk of a sequel to Batman: The Animated Series is only a rumor, it is worth noting that Smith has been working with Mark Hamill on a He-Man series for Netflix. While Hamill is best known as Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, he also has a passionate following from his voice work as the Joker on The Animated Series. In fact, Batman fans have even gone so far as to rank Hamill’s version of the Joker as highly as Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance in The Dark Knight. We’re not saying Hamill is Smith’s source for The Animated Series sequel, but if he is, that would definitely qualify as reliable.

(Via Fatman Beyond)