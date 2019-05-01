HBO

[Spoilers for the most recent episode of Game of Thrones]

Now that the monumental Battle of Winterfell has come and gone, it’s fun to look back at the comments the Game of Thrones cast and crew made about “The Long Night” before it aired. There’s director Miguel Sapochnik calling the episode “survival horror,” and Ian Glen (Jorah Mormont) saying “it was the most unpleasant experience I’ve had on Thrones,” and Maisie Williams (Arya) noting how “nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is. It’s night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn’t stop.” She added, “There are moments you’re just broken as a human and just want to cry.” Such fun!

And yet, despite all the icy rain and corpses, it looks like everyone had fun shooting the episode. You wouldn’t know it from what they said, but the pictures they took tell a different story. For instance, here’s Maisie Williams and Night King actor Vladimír Furdík, who wrote, “She killed me with a smile.” Aww.

And another, this one with the caption, “My hardest and most beautiful day.”

The Night King got along with everyone, including the Three-Eyed Raven.