BBC Investigating Politician’s Use Of ‘F**kwit’ On News Program, Because British Politicians Are Awesome

06.16.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

I don’t really know how it works over in the UK with regards to swearing on TV. Most of what I see are British cable dramas, which I imagine get more leeway. Judging from what I know from British TV, the words “c*nt” and “tw*t” aren’t even profanities, while the word bollocks is verboten. I’m guessing, however, that the word “f**kwit” is just as bad over there as it is over here, and most certainly shouldn’t be used on a live Daily Politics program.

Here’s the video footage:

After the conservative politician, former police minister Nick Herbert used the term, a British media watchdog launched an investigation for breach “of content standards.” To be fair to Herbert, however, he was quoting a police officer who had allegedly called the Home Secretary Theresa May a “f**kwit” on Twitter. In fact, Herbert was calling the police officer out for doing so.

Nevertheless, the host of the show, Jo Coburn, told Herbert “we won’t have any more of that” and asked him not to repeat anymore of the expletives. After the show, Herbert kind of apologized on Twitter, tweeting: “Shame on the former police officer on the prog who used the word to describe the home sec and who I was quoting disapprovingly.”

That former police officer, however, claims that he had no recollection of using the term “f**kwit.”

Meanwhile, nighttime programs in the UK on the very same station clearly have different standards.

Source: The Guardian

Around The Web

TAGSbbcPROFANITIESTHE GUARDIAN

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP