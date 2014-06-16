BBC Investigating Politician’s Use Of ‘F**kwit’ On News Program, Because British Politicians Are Awesome

I don’t really know how it works over in the UK with regards to swearing on TV. Most of what I see are British cable dramas, which I imagine get more leeway. Judging from what I know from British TV, the words “c*nt” and “tw*t” aren’t even profanities, while the word bollocks is verboten. I’m guessing, however, that the word “f**kwit” is just as bad over there as it is over here, and most certainly shouldn’t be used on a live Daily Politics program.
Here’s the video footage:
After the conservative politician, former police minister Nick Herbert used the term, a British media watchdog launched an investigation for breach “of content standards.” To be fair to Herbert, however, he was quoting a police officer who had allegedly called the Home Secretary Theresa May a “f**kwit” on Twitter. In fact, Herbert was calling the police officer out for doing so.
Nevertheless, the host of the show, Jo Coburn, told Herbert “we won’t have any more of that” and asked him not to repeat anymore of the expletives. After the show, Herbert kind of apologized on Twitter, tweeting: “Shame on the former police officer on the prog who used the word to describe the home sec and who I was quoting disapprovingly.”
That former police officer, however, claims that he had no recollection of using the term “f**kwit.”
Meanwhile, nighttime programs in the UK on the very same station clearly have different standards.
Source: The Guardian
To be fair, Theresa May is a fuckwit.
Of the highest order
If anyone’s interested you can essentially swear as much as you want after 9pm, and before that a little swearing’s generally not frowned upon if it’s assumed not many children will be watching/listening (swearing on BBC Radio 4 is pretty commonplace).
It helps that Mary Whitehouse has (fortunately) been dead for decades
“British cable dramas”? What is one of those? If you mean some of the rare Sky stuff, then that’s satellite. I don’t believe that BTVision or Virgin – two cable companies – have made any original content that others have been raving about.
Otherwise what are you on about, since BBC, ITV, C4 & C5 are all free-to-air.
bollocks is perfectly fine low level swear, like horseshit or bullshit. twat is high level and cunt is strictly regulated even after 9pm.
and while were at it why the fuck do americans pronounce TWAT as TWOT? its tw-AT.
