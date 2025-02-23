Here’s some trivia for you: name the only Tyler Perry -directed film that’s been nominated for an Oscar. Nope, it’s not Boo! A Madea Halloween for Best Makeup and Hairstyling or A Madea Christmas for, let’s say, Best Picture. It’s not any Madea film! The answer: Netflix war drama The Six Triple Eight, which is up for Best Original Song at the 2025 Oscars for “The Journey.” We’ll find out if songwriter Diane Warren finally breaks her Oscar-less streak on March 2, but that’s not the only major event happening in the Tyler Perry-verse happening that week: there’s also the return of mega-popular Beauty in Black.

Plot

Set in Atlanta, Beauty in Black follows Kimmie, an exotic dancer who is struggling to make ends meet, and Mallory, the wealthy owner of a hair care company, and how they become involved in each other’s lives.

In season 1, part 2 (which, to be clear, is not considered season 2), “The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning,” as per the Netflix logline. “Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.”

Here’s what Perry had to say about the new episodes:

“I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to figure out where it’s going and how that rise of power happens with Kimmie. It’s going to be mind-blowing for people. Like, ‘Wait a minute, how does she get into power?’”

Beauty in Beauty season 1, part 1 was the most-watched global series on Netflix the week it premiered in November 2024. “I was told many times over many years that Black entertainment doesn’t travel throughout the world,” Perry told Tudum. “So, to have Netflix continue to disprove that over and over with everything I’ve put on the platform has been phenomenal.”

Cast

Beauty in Black features many actors from previous Tyler Perry projects, including leads Taylor Polidore Williams (Divorce in the Black) as Kimmie, Crystle Stewart (For Better or Worse) as Mallory, and Amber Reign Smith (The Oval) as Rain.

“The demographic of my audience [is] all over the place,” Perry told Tudum about filling the cast with people he’s worked with before. “I wanted to make sure that we’re not only bringing in new faces, but also bringing in faces that people know, that are familiar, and who can lend something incredible to the series.”

The ensemble also features Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body, Ursula O. Robinson as Delinda, Ashley Versher as Lena, and George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson.