What Are Tyler Perry’s Next Show And Movie For Netflix?

In 2020, Tyler Perry directed his first movie for Netflix , A Fall from Grace. The partnership proved mutually beneficial: Netflix got a hit film, and Perry got a huge first-look deal. Since then, the ever-prolific filmmaker’s output for the streaming service has included three more movies (A Madea Homecoming, A Jazzman’s Blues, and Mea Culpa) and a popular series (Beauty In Black).

What Is Tyler Perry’s Next Netflix Movie?

Based on a true story and set during World War II, The Six Triple Eight is about the all-black, all-female 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The drama stars Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Williams, Jay Reeves, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, and a little someone named Oprah.

“I had to find the right thing for her,” Perry, who wrote and directed The Six Triple Eight, told Variety about Oprah’s involvement. “All these years we’ve been friends, I knew we’d work together at some point, but I wanted to find something that was worthy of her. Because she’s not a Madea kind of girl. I don’t see her sitting there with Madea having a conversation.”

The Six Triple Eight comes to Netflix on December 20 following a limited theatrical run.

Next year, Perry will release Madea’s Destination Wedding, the 13th (!!!) Madea film, and Straw. That one’s about a single mother, played by Taraji P. Henson, who “faces a series of unfortunate events that lead her down an unexpected path. Struggling against circumstances beyond her control, she becomes entangled in a situation she never imagined. Fueled by desperation, she finds herself at the center of suspicion in a world that seems indifferent to her existence,” according to the Netflix description. The cast for Straw also includes Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, and Sinbad (!!).

What Is Tyler Perry’s Next Netflix Series?

Perry hasn’t given any indications about what his next Netflix show will be, other than a potential second season of Beauty In Black.

“People think that I don’t sleep, or that I’m working 24 hours a day or seven days a week,” Perry told Backstage. “But the truth is that I’ll work three months very hard and then take two months off, then work three months very hard, then take two more months off.” He added, “I want to do a historical drama, and I want to do a sci-fi movie, and I want to do big, broad comedy with Madea; and then I want to drop into a movie about zombies.”

Stay tuned for Tyler Perry’s zombie movie!