Earlier this year, Beavis and Butt-Head did the universe. Now, the iconic duo is returning to television thanks to Paramount+ and the still-mangled mind of Mike Judge. But what can two miscreants who blather through music videos do in a TV landscape that no longer plays music videos? The first look clip shown at Comic-Con has the answer: mock viral TikToks.

It’s only a brief segment, but the style of comedy feels mostly the same. Like hugging an old blanket you thought you lost in childhood only to get lice from it. Beavis and Butt-Head haven’t changed, but the world around them has, and mocking a skinny dude teaching the internet how to make prison tattoo ink lands a whole lot differently than the pair scream-giggling through a Silverchair song. What’s missing is the organic flow from stumbling on Dr. Dre’s “Keep Their Heads Ringin'” music video only to realize the Beavis and Butt-Head logo was in the bottom corner. Now, the show will port an internet concept onto the TV screen.

The meat (heh heh) of the clip shows Beavis interacting with his true love, Fire, proving that Judge is still a master at pushing a joke beyond its breaking point to where it feels fresh and ridiculous all over again. In a way, that makes Beavis and Butt-Head perfect icons for nostalgia, returning with the only jokes they’ve ever had and, thankfully, refusing to grow up. What is technically the 1993-launched show’s 9th season lands on Paramount+ August 4th.

