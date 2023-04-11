The Creator Of Netflix’s ‘Beef’ Has A Three-Season Plan In Mind

Let’s begin with an anti-warning of sorts: this post will not contain spoilers for Netflix‘s Beef because I don’t want it spoiled, either. I’m seven episodes into one of the best new TV shows of the year, and loving every minute of it (especially the soundtrack). I’m savoring the final three episodes of the season like the best bite of a burger, so I have no idea what happens in the finale — other than what creator Lee Sung Jin teased in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case,” he said, “but there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a season two, there’s a lot of ways for Danny and Amy [played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong] to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently.”

If season two need a subtitle, Beef: Chicken is available.

Beef, which stressed out Wong and Yeun (it’s a Tuca and Bertie reunion!) so much during filming that their bodies “both broke out in hives,” is available on Netflix now.

