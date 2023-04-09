Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10: TIE. Unstable (Netflix series) Rob Lowe is already riding high on the 911 franchise, but he’s here to conquer the streaming world as well. Interestingly enough, Lowe decided to combine forces with the son who torments him on social media. As such, John Owen Lowe joins his dad (who’s playing a bit of a narcissistic nightmare here) for a biotech-focused workplace comedy that comes courtesy of Better Off Ted and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. TIE: 10. Avatar: The Way Of Water (20th Century Studios movie streaming on Amazon and VOD) James Cameron once predicted that this sequel would make everyone “sh*t yourself with your mouth wide open” while watching, and although I didn’t see reports of this phenomenon literally going down, the box office did virtually do so. There’s no telling when we’ll see the third movie (The Seed Bearer?) arrive, but in the meantime, everyone has gotten back in league with the Na’vi.

9. Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix film) Adam Sandler can’t miss on Netflix, and here’s got Jennifer Aniston along for the return ride as they play spouses who end up embroiled in (as the title suggests) homicide-focused mysteries. Hopefully, The Sandman will eventually get back to Uncut Gems-level fare as well, but in the meantime, it’s wonderful to see the continued success of a star who remains humble, and even though his material can sometimes be controversial, no one ever seems to have a bad thing to say about Sandler himself. In this all-seeing day and age, that matters. 8. Dave (FX series on Hulu) Dave Burd’s brainchild is back for more extreme awkwardness with its title character going on his inaugural tour in this show that’s based upon Burd’s real-life experiences as meta-rapper Lil Dicky. This surprisingly sweet show will take a rollicking ride across the U.S. to turn the lens upon the American culture in a humorous yet also sharp manner. If you haven’t watched this show yet, block out some much deserved time to get caught up, so you won’t be lost for this third season.

7. Lucky Hank (AMC series streaming on AMC+) Bob Odenkirk didn’t stay away for too long after Better Call Saul ended, and he ended his tour as Saul/Gene/Slippin’ Jimmy. Expect something very different here with Odenkirk portraying Prof. Hank Devereaux, who’s in the midst of both a meltdown and a midlife crisis while navigating trouble on both the professional and personal fronts. On the former note, Hank’s also seeking a greater purpose in this show that’s a less thrilling turn than Saul, but to be fair there, we also knew about the trouble that was coming. In contrast, this Odenkirk heads into unknown territory, which is exciting enough on its own. 6. Rabbit Hole (Paramount+ series) Kiefer Sutherland adds another intrigue-filled entry to his adrenaline-fueled TV career, and this series looks to be another Paramount+ hit that will add some variety to the streaming services existing and upcoming stable of Taylor Sheridan shows. The 24 star portrays a corporate espionage maestro who ends up being framed for murder, and as of now, the show’s good for at least eight episodes, in which he’ll attempt to clear his name.

5. Creed III (MGM film on Amazon Prime) Michael B. Jordan not only stars within but also directs the ninth entry of the Rocky franchise, which is a real contender even though Sylvester Stallone sat this one out. This entry includes several parallels to Rocky III and adds elements of Rocky V. Jonathan Majors also joins the club while echoing the past for Adonis Creed, and Tessa Thompson also returns as Adonis’ wife. This movie doesn’t add too much lore to the franchise or break new ground, but it positions Jordan for a directing future. 4. Yellowjackets (Showtime series streaming on Paramount+) Last week, the series delivered upon the gory promise that it teased from the very beginning. Hopefully, that doesn’t mean that it “peaked” too early, but we’ll find out if that’s the case. Stay tuned for more Citizen Detectivery for the newest episode, which includes Elijah Wood, and enjoy the fact that Shauna is growing more terrifying by the moment, despite that prim-and-proper exterior and demeanor. At this point, I basically want Natalie to make it out of this show alive and drug-free, and then she can maybe take a cruise to Aruba because planes are a bad idea in this series. And maybe Misty can get her own reality show where she shows off her hallucinatory recipes.