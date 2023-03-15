An A24 film reigned over the 2023 Oscars. Could an A24 TV show do the same at the Emmys? If there’s one that’s going to do it, it’s Beef, a dark comedy series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong that will make you think twice about giving the finger to a stranger the next time you’re behind the wheel.

Here’s the official plot description for the A24/Netflix co-production: “A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.” You can watch the trailer above. Also, a note to TV and film editors everywhere, please set more trailers to Smashing Pumpkins songs. Thank you.

“Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24, and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them,” Lee said in a statement. “I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.” It’s unclear if the “bitch-ass handyman pissing on my hardwood floor,” as Wong fumes in the trailer, is based on someone, too.

Beef, which also stars Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino, and Rek Lee, premieres on Netflix on April 6th.